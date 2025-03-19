“For Such a Time as This”: Israel365 Mobilizes Christian and Jewish Support for Judea and Samaria

Israel365 recently hosted an international prayer call [watch here] focused on mobilizing support for Judea and Samaria through participation in the World Zionist Congress elections. The call, which featured prominent Jewish and Christian leaders, emphasized what organizers described as a “pivotal moment” for securing Israel’s biblical heartland.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, highlighted the significance of this election: “There’s more momentum for Judea and Samaria today than at any time since 1967,” he stated during the call. “The World Zionist Congress elections are critical because they determine how resources are allocated, including potential investments in Judea and Samaria.”

The prayer call included speakers such as Hannah Garces, Outreach Director for Generation Zion; Grayce McAllister from the Council of American Ambassadors; Steve Foss, a Christian Zionist leader; and Dr. John Turner of Father’s House Educational Foundation.

A key initiative announced during the call was “Ten from the Nations,” a reference to Zechariah 8:23, which encourages Christians to recruit their Jewish friends to vote for Israel365 Action (Slate 7) in the World Zionist Congress elections. Jewish participants were urged to vote directly, while non-Jewish supporters were asked to help mobilize Jewish voters.

“The Jewish National Fund owns 13% of the land of Israel and allocates approximately $1 billion annually to Jewish and Zionist education,” explained Rabbi Weisz. “What we want to do by getting our party into the World Zionist Congress is advocate for Judea and Samaria to start allocating resources towards the biblical heartland of Israel.”

Invoking the courage of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian who risked—and ultimately gave—his life opposing Nazi tyranny, organizers called this a “Bonhoeffer moment” for people of faith. “Bonhoeffer was a man of prayer, but he says we can’t just be about prayer. We have to be about action,” Rabbi Rami Goldberg emphasized, urging participants to demonstrate similar moral courage by standing firmly for Judea and Samaria at this critical juncture in history.

Dr. Turner emphasized the spiritual connection to the land, stating, “The land God gave is married to the message revealed there,” and argued that a two-state solution would only “give geographic location to those who will not be unconvinced that the best way they can worship God is to kill Jews.”

Jewish supporters can participate directly in the World Zionist Congress elections by voting for Israel365 Action (Slate 7). The voting process takes approximately five minutes and requires a $5 fee. Christians and other non-Jewish supporters are encouraged to join the “Ten from the Nations” initiative to help recruit Jewish voters by visiting israel365action.com/tenfromthenations.