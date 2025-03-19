Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israelis Rally Behind Gaza Strikes, IDF Downs Yemeni Missile, Google Snags Israeli Tech Titan in Historic Deal

and you shall trample the wicked to a pulp, for they shall be dust beneath your feet on the day that I am preparing—said the lord of Hosts.

Malachi

3:

21

(the israel bible)

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

March 19, 2025

2 min read

Palestinians live among the rubble of their homes which were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Support for Resuming Military Action in Gaza Gains Traction Among Israelis

A recent survey indicates a strong majority of Israelis favor restarting military operations against Hamas in Gaza. This follows Hamas’s rejection of a U.S. proposal aimed at extending a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases. The poll, conducted by the Direct Polls Institute and aired on Channel 14, shows that 59% of Israelis support the resumption of hostilities. This public sentiment was measured just before the Israeli Defense Forces initiated a wave of airstrikes on Gaza.

Palestinians live among the rubble of their homes which were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

In political preferences, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to be the preferred leader, outpacing Benny Gantz of the National Unity Party with 47% to 17% in direct comparison for the prime ministerial role. Netanyahu also shows strong support against Yair Lapid, securing 47% over Lapid’s 20%.

IDF Intercepts Missile from Yemen Amid Heightened Tensions

The Israel Defense Forces reported downing a missile launched from Yemen by Houthi rebels, marking a critical defense maneuver since the ceasefire with Hamas began. The incident, which triggered air-raid sirens in the southern Negev area, represents the first such aggression from Yemen in recent times. The IDF swiftly intercepted the missile, preventing any territorial breach.

This development highlights ongoing regional tensions, with the Houthis voicing support for Hamas and threatening further aggression if conflicts in Gaza resume. The Israeli military remains on high alert, reflecting the complex security challenges in the region.

Google to Acquire Israeli Cloud Security Company Wiz in a Record-Breaking Deal

Google has announced its intention to acquire Wiz, an Israeli cloud security startup, for $32 billion. This transaction stands as Google’s most substantial acquisition to date, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing security features within Google Cloud as competition with AWS and Microsoft intensifies. Since its inception in 2020, Wiz has achieved rapid growth, serving a substantial portion of America’s top companies and generating significant annual revenue.

Webpage of US cloud security company Wiz Inc. (Source: Shutterstock)

While the acquisition will integrate Wiz into Google Cloud, the company will maintain the availability of its products across other platforms such as AWS and Azure. The deal awaits regulatory approval and is expected to face close scrutiny given its scale and impact on the tech industry.

