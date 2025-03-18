Houthis Vow Retaliation, U.S. Launches Hamas Task Force, and Israel Strikes Syrian Military Sites

Houthis Denounce Israeli Strikes on Hamas, Pledge Escalation

Yemen-based group vows continued support for Palestinians amid Gaza conflict.

(March 18, 2025) — The Iran-backed Houthi movement has strongly condemned Israel’s latest airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza, vowing to intensify its own actions in response.

“We denounce the Zionist enemy’s renewed aggression against Gaza,” declared the Houthis’ supreme political council in a statement on Tuesday. “The Palestinian people will not stand alone in this fight, and Yemen will continue its unwavering support and escalate its response accordingly.”

Israel’s airstrikes, which the military described as “extensive,” targeted Hamas strongholds overnight on Monday. Meanwhile, the United States has maintained operations against the Houthis in Yemen, retaliating after the group launched further attacks on U.S. aircraft carriers in the Red Sea.

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, near Rehovot, December 30, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Since Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel, the Houthis have launched more than 100 missiles and drones at both military and commercial ships, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors. Additionally, they have fired over 350 drones and missiles toward Israel.

While the Houthis briefly halted their attacks following a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on January 19, they have since threatened renewed strikes. On February 28, the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned, “If Israel resumes its military campaign in Gaza, we will unleash fire upon all areas of the enemy, especially Tel Aviv.”

As tensions escalate, the region remains on edge, with the Houthis asserting their role as a key player in the broader conflict.

U.S. Justice Department Launches Task Force on October 7 Attacks

Attorney General vows accountability for Hamas terrorism and its supporters.

(March 18, 2025) — The U.S. Justice Department has announced the creation of a dedicated task force aimed at bringing justice to victims of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and dismantling support networks for the group.

“Hamas’s barbaric terrorists will not prevail,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi declared on Monday. “There will be consequences.”

Bondi, who met with several families of American citizens kidnapped by Hamas during the attack, emphasized the department’s commitment to prosecuting those responsible. “This task force reinforces our dedication to securing justice for these families and combating antisemitism in all its forms,” she stated.

The Justice Department's Joint Task Force October 7 will seek justice for the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel and address the ongoing threat posed by Hamas and its affiliates.



🔗: https://t.co/sYSA7bEsl4 pic.twitter.com/e0MNblh3Le — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 17, 2025

Formed on Bondi’s first day in office, the task force will focus on identifying, charging, and prosecuting individuals directly involved in the October 7 attack. It will also pursue Hamas leaders and investigate financial and logistical networks that support the organization and its affiliates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reaffirmed the administration’s position, stating, “The victims of Hamas’s decades-long terrorism against Israel will always have the full backing of the U.S. government. We will not allow illegal support for Hamas on our campuses or within our borders.”

Destroyed houses from the October 7 massacre, a year ago, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel, November 8, 2024. Photo by Israel Hadari/Flash90

The task force will be led by a senior counterterrorism prosecutor from the National Security Division and an experienced FBI special agent, with additional support from forensic accountants, data analysts, and linguists. Its mission includes prosecuting Hamas-linked operatives in the United States and dismantling the group’s funding streams.

“The Justice Department’s new task force sends a clear message: Hamas terrorists will be brought to justice, their supporters will face repercussions, and their financial networks will be dismantled,” said Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-N.C.). “The United States will not tolerate terrorism, whether at home or abroad.”

Israel Strikes Syrian Military Targets, Citing Security Threat

IDF targets former Assad regime military sites amid escalating regional tensions.

(March 18, 2025) — The Israeli Air Force carried out precision airstrikes on military targets in southern Syria on Monday night, hitting command centers, weapons storage facilities, and military vehicles associated with the Assad regime.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the targeted sites, though linked to the former Syrian regime, had been refurbished for military use. “The presence of military assets in southern Syria poses a direct threat to the State of Israel,” the IDF stated. “We will not tolerate hostile forces operating near our borders.”

Israeli Air Force jets carried out numerous strikes this evening against enemy targets in both southern Syria and southern and eastern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/NqGtYtRQE9 — Dana Levi דנה🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Danale) March 17, 2025

The airstrikes are the latest in a series of military actions aimed at countering threats in the region. On March 10, Israeli jets struck radar and detection equipment in southern Syria, and just days later, the IDF targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Damascus.

Israel has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to preventing Iranian-backed groups and hostile forces from establishing a foothold near its northern border. The latest strikes underscore the ongoing efforts to counter security threats emerging from Syria, where Iranian proxies and other militant groups continue to operate.

As regional tensions remain high, Israel has signaled that it will take decisive action against any military build-up near its borders, reinforcing its policy of preemptive defense.