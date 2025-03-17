Judea and Samaria council in Abu Dhabi: “A New World Order”

For the first time, the heads of the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council paid an official visit to a Muslim country. The delegation to the UAE included the Yesha Council Chairman, Yisrael Gantz, Head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council Eliram Azoulay,and the Yesha Council CEO, Omar Rahamim.

As part of the visit, the Yesha Council senior officials met with government officials, businessmen, and influencers, to discuss economic, security, and diplomatic cooperation. They also met with the Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelli.

The delegation was invited to an Iftar dinner at the official residence of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuami, a senior member of the National Council in the UAE. Iftar is the evening meal used to break the fast during the month of Ramadan.

Rabbi Matanya Yedid, head of the Sifra Institute, accompanied the delegation.

Ganz emphasized the importance of UAE-Israel collaboration, calling it a “testimony to regional change” and a way to strengthen settlements.

(Yesha is a Hebrew acronym for "Yehuda, Shomron, Azza," referring to the regions of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. The Yesha Council is an umbrella organization representing Jewish settlements in these areas.)

“Cooperation between nations, based on mutual respect and recognition of reality, is the way to strengthen settlement and ensure a strong future for both countries,” Ganz said.

“Our visit to the United Arab Emirates is a testament to regional change and the need for new thinking. A new world order requires new alliances and thinking outside the box. Cooperation between peoples, based on mutual respect and recognition of reality, is the way to strengthen settlement and ensure a strong future for both countries. We thank Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuami for the personal and warm invitation and all our hosts for the respectful hospitality and the open and important dialogue. This is a first step towards fruitful collaborations that will contribute to the entire region.”

Azoulay said, “It was amazing to see that there is a courageous leadership interested in hearing directly about the communities and settlement in Judea and Samaria.”

“I discovered a leadership that is a partner in the war against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran, with all their civilian branches, also in Judea and Samaria, leadership that is not afraid to openly say that we must fight the Palestinian Authority’s education in evil and hatred of Jews.”

‘“The direct connection that has been created between the settlement and senior officials in the United Arab Emirates opens up new opportunities for the implementation of the Abraham Accords in Judea and Samaria.

“This is an important beginning for a common front that will strengthen the settlement in Judea and Samaria,” Azoulay concluded.