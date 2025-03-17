Israeli Military Strikes Militants Disguised as Journalists, New Defense System Announced, and Israeli Citizen Assaulted in Dublin

Israeli Air Force Strikes in Gaza Targeting Militants Disguised as Journalists

On March 16, 2025, the Israeli Air Force executed a precise strike in Beit Lahia, in the northern region of Gaza, which targeted a group of militants from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad disguised as journalists. The military operation resulted in the deaths of several militants who were directly involved in recent attacks against Israeli military forces. The strike specifically targeted Bilal Mahmoud Fouad Abu Matar, a Hamas member pretending to be a photographer, and Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslim, another Hamas militant from the Zeitoun Battalion, who had been operating under the pretense of being a reporter.

🔴ELIMINATED: Several terrorists operating under the cover of journalists in Gaza



The IAF struck a terrorist cell yesterday in the Beit Lahia area that also included a terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory during the Oct. 7 massacre. The terrorists struck were operating a… pic.twitter.com/XxKZ0elKm3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 15, 2025

Additionally, the group was managing a drone that was intended for use in attacks against Israeli troops. Intelligence reports have confirmed that this drone had been actively employed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for their latest operations. The strike also eliminated other key figures including Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad, Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi al-Sarraj, Suhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar, and Mohammed Alaa Sobhi al-Jafeer, all of whom had significant roles within their respective militant groups.

Following the airstrike, Israeli forces also conducted targeted actions against other militants attempting to place explosives near Israeli military personnel in different locations within Gaza. Despite the recent expiration of a ceasefire agreement and ongoing tensions, Israel has emphasized its commitment to defensive actions aimed at protecting its citizens and soldiers from militant threats.

Palestinians live among the rubble of their homes which were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Israel Set to Deploy Revolutionary Iron Beam Laser Defense System

The Israeli Defense Ministry, on a notable visit to the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems facility in the Lower Galilee, announced that the revolutionary Iron Beam laser air defense system is slated to become operational by the end of 2025. Defense Minister Israel Katz, who was present during the tour, highlighted the system’s capabilities in intercepting incoming threats such as rockets and drones, marking a significant advancement in Israel’s defense technology.

Three new F-35I jets arrived at Nevatim Airbase last week, joining the 166th Squadron and expanding Israel’s F-35 fleet to 39.



These are part of an initial 50-jet order, with 25 more PURCHASED, not given for free or as part of some aid package, last year.



We BUY our weapons… pic.twitter.com/glSdDVrSJy — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) March 16, 2025

Developed by Rafael, the Iron Beam system represents a leap forward in military technology, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution compared to more traditional air defense mechanisms like the Iron Dome. Minister Katz emphasized the transformative nature of the Iron Beam, describing it as a weapon of the future that will provide substantial protection for Israeli citizens against various categories of aerial threats.

The implementation of the Iron Beam is part of a broader enhancement of Israel’s air defense network, which continues to evolve in response to the complex security challenges in the region. The system’s deployment is anticipated to bolster Israel’s defensive capabilities significantly, providing an additional layer of security amid increasing regional tensions.

Israeli Citizen Harassed in Dublin Cafe

In a disturbing incident on March 16, 2025, Tamir Ohayon, an Israeli businessman, was subjected to a verbal and physical assault while visiting a café in Dublin, Ireland. Captured on a video that Ohayon later shared on social media, the footage shows two women aggressively confronting him with anti-Israel sentiments, culminating in one of the women spitting at him. Despite the confrontation occurring in a public setting, bystanders did not intervene.

IRELAND please share so the world can see the truth:

This is the true face of Ireland 2025 as experienced by Jews. @MichealMartinTD you can talk all you like in the US about what you are doing to combat Antisemitism but

since the Irish Government let the JewHate genie out of… pic.twitter.com/BFRY9JeYZR — Irish Jewish Voice (@Irishchutzpah) March 14, 2025

The video captures Ohayon’s calm response to the hostility, even as he faced derogatory remarks and physical assault. The incident has drawn significant attention, especially after Ohayon reported that the police response was inadequate, arriving at his hotel two hours later and failing to take effective action. The assailants, identified as pro-Palestinian activists, have been criticized for their actions, which Ohayon described as deeply traumatic.

Dublin, Ireland – January 13 2024: A sign reads ‘Ireland Stands with Palestine’ as thousands walk and march through Dublin streets showing their support for Palestine

This altercation has had a profound impact on Ohayon, who expressed on social media that he felt unsafe and would not return to Ireland, citing the hostile environment and the recent closure of Israel’s embassy in Dublin as indicative of broader anti-Israel sentiments in the country.