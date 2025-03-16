Trump orders US military to attack Houthis in Yemen

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had ordered airstrikes targeting Houthi-held areas in Yemen. promising to use “overwhelming lethal force” in response to the terrorist group launching more than 100 attacks on international shipping since November. During that period, the group sank two vessels, seized another, and killed at least four seamen, forcing international shipping to use longer and more expensive routes around southern Africa.

The Houthis have also attacked Israel with drones and ballistic missiles throughout the Gaza war, causing some deaths.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets and to restore Navigational Freedom,” Trump said in a social media post. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

Trump warned Iran that he held them “fully accountable” for their proxy attacks, which were carried out in solidarity with Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that the Houthis “have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. “Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going.”

Images online showed plumes of black smoke over the area of the Sanaa airport complex, which includes a sprawling military facility. The Houthis also reported airstrikes early Sunday on the provinces of Hodeida, Bayda, and Marib.

The Houthi-run health ministry said the US airstrikes killed at least 31 people and injured 101 others in US strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

On Sunday, the IDF detected a missile launch from Yemen, which did not hit near Israeli territory. The missile landed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. The IDF clarified that it was not possible to determine the missile’s intended target.

In his first days in office, President Biden removed the Houthis from the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The Houthis quickly responded by launching a major military offensive against our friends in Saudi Arabia.

The Sarkha (official slogan) of the Houthis is “Allah is the greater, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse be upon the Jews, Victory to Islam.”

Upon entering the Oval Office in January, Trump signed an Executive Order Re-Designating Ansar Allah (also known as the Houthis) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.