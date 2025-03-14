Bible Plus: Where Scripture Comes Alive

Read the end for a special Bible Study Gift!

Few Bible study programs have garnered as devoted a following as Bible Plus, let alone maintained such enthusiasm in today’s saturated online education landscape. When Israel365 launched Bible Plus, they tapped into a growing desire among both Jewish and Christian learners to experience Scripture through authentic Israeli perspectives. The platform’s focus pivots on context and connection—bringing the landscapes, language, and living traditions of Israel directly to enthusiasts worldwide.

As a mother of young children living in Israel, I initially subscribed before I began working at Israel365. Now I find myself eagerly awaiting each new course we release, Bible open beside my laptop, filling margins with insights that transform familiar stories.

“Whatever happens in life it’s all from God,” explains Mrs. Shira Schechter during her enlightening course on Psalms. Her perspective couldn’t have come at a better time for me personally, providing unexpected comfort during challenging moments.

What distinguishes Bible Plus is our emphasis on contextual learning. Hebrew language nuances, geographical realities, and cultural practices illuminate passages in ways traditional translations often miss. Understanding the significance of water sources in the arid Negev landscape, for instance, brings entirely new meaning to biblical narratives about wells and oases.

“When I teach about King David in Jerusalem or Abraham in Hebron, I’m not just sharing information—I’m conveying a living tradition that has remained unbroken for thousands of years,” explains Rabbi Elie Mischel, whose course on Abraham and Sarah has become one of our most popular offerings.

In one of my recent chats with a Bible Plus subscriber, I spoke with Eleanor, from Chapel Hill NC: “I never expected to see connections between Genesis and modern Israel that were hiding in plain sight.” Her enthusiasm mirrors what I’ve experienced in my own biblical studies journey.

Bible Plus

Our platform serves both Jewish and Christian audiences with courses spanning familiar territory like the Five Books of Moses alongside deep dives into less-studied texts like Ruth, Esther, and the Prophets. We’re constantly uploading new material to our library. Recent additions explore connections between biblical prophecy and modern Israel, addressing questions many students have about how ancient texts might relate to contemporary events.

Each course includes high-quality video lessons, downloadable materials, and certificates of completion. The subscription model is straightforward – $14.99 monthly, or reduced to just $9.99 monthly with an annual subscription. Compared to formal biblical education programs or the cost of traveling to Israel, the value proposition is compelling.

Personally, I’ve incorporated Bible Plus sessions into my weekly routine, often after my children are asleep. Our platform creates a unique bridge between academic rigor and practical application. Unlike purely scholarly approaches that might dissect text without addressing its relevance, our scholars regularly connect ancient wisdom to contemporary challenges. This approach has helped me apply biblical principles to parenting dilemmas and community relationships in ways I hadn’t considered before.

For those curious but hesitant to commit, we’re currently offering complimentary access to our course on the Book of Esther, allowing potential subscribers to experience our teaching approach firsthand. You can access that here!

The digital format eliminates geographical barriers that once limited access to Israel-based biblical education. Students from six continents participate in our live webinars, creating a global community of learners who bring diverse perspectives to discussions.

“The Bible isn’t just history to us in Israel; it’s our family story, our inheritance, and our daily reality,” says Mischel. This perspective resonates with subscribers seeking to understand scripture as a living text rather than simply an ancient document.

As I close my Bible after a recent session on Jacob’s journey, I notice how differently I read the text now. Verses that once seemed straightforward reveal layers of meaning through historical context and Hebrew language insights. For anyone seeking to deepen their biblical understanding through an authentic Israeli lens, Bible Plus offers a compelling opportunity to see scripture come alive in unexpected ways.

Well? What are you waiting for! Click Here and start your Bible study journey for FREE!

Use code FREEMONTH at checkout and get your first month on us. (Credit card required).