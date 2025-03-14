US Hostage Envoy Removed Over Hamas Remarks, Columbia Disciplines Anti-Israel Protesters, and IDF Strikes Hezbollah Weapons Site

A senior U.S. official has confirmed that Adam Boehler will no longer be involved in negotiations concerning hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, though he will continue working on other Middle East-related matters alongside Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the region.

The decision follows Boehler’s remarks during a recent media appearance, where he referred to members of Hamas as “nice guys” and dismissed concerns raised by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. He also emphasized that the United States does not act as an “agent of Israel.”

💥#Breaking: Trump hostage envoy Adam Boehler is equally sympathetic to Israel's Ron Dermer as he is to Hamas– "they don't have horns growing out of their heads. They're actually pretty nice guys; guys like us"– and "the US is not an agent of Israel" #Boom pic.twitter.com/iC5BvmnHeY — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 9, 2025

Following widespread backlash, Boehler took to social media to clarify his statements, asserting that his words had been misinterpreted. “Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people,” he wrote. “They are, by definition, bad people.”

Despite being removed from direct negotiations with Hamas, Boehler will remain in his broader role as special envoy, though he has yet to receive formal Senate confirmation.

Columbia University Announces Disciplinary Actions Against Anti-Israel Protesters

Columbia University has announced disciplinary measures against students involved in the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring. The penalties include multi-year suspensions, temporary revocation of degrees, and expulsions.

Pro-Palestinian supporters set up a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York as seen on April 22, 2024 (source: Shutterstock)

“The return of suspended students will be managed by Columbia’s University Life Office,” the university stated. The institution is currently under federal investigation over its response to antisemitic incidents on campus.

The announcement comes after the Trump administration decided to cut approximately $400 million in federal funding to Columbia due to its handling of antisemitism-related complaints.

Some officials have argued that the measures do not go far enough. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) responded to the news by referencing an Associated Press headline that stated the university had expelled, suspended, or revoked degrees from “some” students, criticizing the scope of the response.

Brian Cohen, executive director of Columbia Barnard Hillel, welcomed the university’s decision, calling it “an important first step in righting the wrongs of the past year and a half.” Other commentators, such as Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Jay Greene, pointed out that Columbia acted only after significant federal funding was at stake.

The April 2024 protests saw demonstrators barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, with at least one university staff member briefly held against their will. The New York Police Department ultimately intervened to remove the protesters from the building.

New York, NY USA – April 22, 2024 : Pro-Palestinian protesters holding flags and signs on Broadway outside of Columbia University showing support for the student protest encampment on campus (Source: Shutterstock)

Columbia professor Gil Zussman commended the university for making “tough decisions,” while noting that it is regrettable such actions were necessary. He emphasized the importance of upholding university rules to maintain an environment focused on education and research.

IDF Targets Hezbollah Weapons Facility in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an airstrike on a Hezbollah weapons production site in Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday evening.

The target, located in the Bekaa region of southern Lebanon, was reportedly used to manufacture and store strategic weapons. The IDF stated that it “will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

Tensions in Lebanon have remained high since the breakdown of a ceasefire with Beirut on February 18. The truce, initially implemented on November 27, lasted for over a year before hostilities resumed. Hezbollah had launched attacks on Israel on October 8, 2023, one day after Hamas’s assault on southern Israel.

In a separate development on March 7, the Israeli Air Force carried out multiple airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The following day, an IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah operative accused of engaging in hostile activities.

Destroyed buildings in Ayta ash Shab, in southern Lebanon, during Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, October 21, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Additionally, on Tuesday, the IDF confirmed that a Lebanese individual had been shot by Israeli troops after approaching the border the previous day. The wounded person was transported to an Israeli hospital for medical treatment. While the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) claimed the individual was an off-duty soldier in civilian attire, the IDF did not confirm their military affiliation, stating only that soldiers acted in accordance with standard protocols.

During negotiations with Lebanese, American, and French officials, Israel agreed to release five Lebanese detainees captured during anti-Hezbollah operations. The discussions also addressed border disputes and efforts to stabilize the region.