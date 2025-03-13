Israel Rejects UN Genocide Allegations, Trump Defends Israel Amid Criticism, and Former Archbishop Condemns Rising Antisemitism

Israel Dismisses UN Report Alleging Genocidal Acts and Sexual Violence in Gaza

Israel has rejected a United Nations report accusing its military of committing “genocidal acts” in Gaza, including targeting women’s healthcare facilities and employing sexual violence as a war tactic.

In response, Israel’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva dismissed the allegations as baseless, biased, and lacking credibility.

The UN commission claimed that Israeli military actions contributed to a rise in maternal deaths, asserting that this constituted the crime of extermination, according to a Reuters report on Thursday. The report also accused Israeli forces of engaging in forced public stripping and sexual assault following the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

Israel firmly rejected these claims, with its UN delegation stating that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) adheres to strict guidelines prohibiting such misconduct. The mission emphasized that the IDF’s internal review mechanisms comply with international legal standards.

Israeli soldiers standing next to a Hamas Tunnel in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a “corrupt, antisemitic, and terrorist-supporting entity.” He reiterated that Israel had intentionally withdrawn from the council due to its perceived bias, accusing the UN of diverting attention from Hamas’s war crimes by making false allegations against Israel. Netanyahu referred to the council as the “Council of Blood Rights.”

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, also condemned the report, calling it a deliberate distortion of reality and a low point for the UN. He argued that the international body was spreading antisemitic falsehoods while failing to acknowledge the true perpetrators of “genocidal acts” and sexual violence—those responsible for the October 7 attack. Gantz stressed that the UN was creating a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas.

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, who chairs the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes against Women and Children, criticized the UN report for equating Israel’s actions with those of Hamas, particularly regarding accusations of sexual violence. She argued that since October 7, the UN had continuously promoted misleading narratives that harm victims and undermine justice. She called for an end to such distortions and emphasized the importance of truth and accountability.

Trump Reaffirms Support for Israel During Meeting with Irish Prime Minister

During a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for Israel, condemning the October 7 attack by Hamas as a “horrific day for the world.”

Martin has been a vocal critic of Israel, having previously urged the International Court of Justice to expand the definition of genocide to include Israel’s military campaign against Hamas. However, during their discussion, Trump took a markedly different stance.

“Israel has been under siege, and they had no choice but to defend themselves,” Trump told reporters. “October 7 was a terrible event, yet people rarely talk about how devastating that day was.”

The president added that in his role, he has seen disturbing footage from the attack that he “would rather not have seen,” underscoring the severity of the atrocities committed.

Trump also commented on efforts to resolve the conflict, stating, “We are working hard with Israel to find solutions, but the situation remains complex.”

Referring to hostages released by Hamas, Trump expressed shock at their treatment. “I asked them if they ever received any kindness—maybe a reassuring word or even an extra piece of bread. Every single one said ‘no.’ What they experienced was pure hatred.”

The president also took aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, stating that Democrats would be held responsible for future consequences.

“Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned,” Trump remarked. “He used to be Jewish, but now he acts like a Palestinian.”

David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, later supported Trump’s comments, writing, “Metaphorically speaking, I couldn’t have put it better.”

Trump has previously made similar remarks, calling Schumer a Palestinian during an event on fighting antisemitism in 2024. In a Truth Social post from February 2025, Trump claimed that “Palestinians, including people like Chuck Schumer, could have been relocated to safer and more modern communities in the region.”

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Warns of Rising Antisemitism

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has expressed deep concern over what he describes as a resurgence of antisemitic rhetoric and activity following the October 7 attack on Israel.

Speaking at the Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture at King’s College London, Williams condemned the cycle of violence that has intensified since the Hamas-led assault.

“As we navigate the world of 2025, we must confront the harsh reality of rising antisemitic rhetoric and activity, which has escalated in the wake of the atrocities committed on October 7,” Williams stated.

He described the plight of hostages still held by Hamas as a stark reminder of how many lives—both Jewish and non-Jewish—remain trapped in an atmosphere of fear and terror.

The Right Reverend Dr Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Anglican Church (Source: Shutterstock)

Williams, a noted theologian who served as the head of the Church of England from 2002 to 2012, was a close associate of the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks. Sacks, who passed away in 2020, was a globally recognized religious leader and scholar.

Ahead of the lecture, Williams reflected on Rabbi Sacks’ teachings, emphasizing the importance of unity and moral responsibility in society.

“Jonathan Sacks’ profound reflections on mending social fractures, rooted in the principles of a covenant with God and each other, align with key aspects of modern European thought on solidarity,” Williams noted. “A truly resilient society requires more than just a shared sense of goodwill—it demands a collective purpose.”

Lady Elaine Sacks, the widow of Rabbi Sacks, expressed gratitude for the lecture, stating that it underscored her late husband’s lasting influence beyond the Jewish community.

“This year’s memorial lecture was a powerful testament to his enduring impact,” she said.