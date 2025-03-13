Why We Must Preserve Judea and Samaria

“Somebody had posted a photograph of the car that had been hit and we could see very clear clearly it was a white Micra it was our car” — Rabbi Leo Dee

On the modern highways of Judea and Samaria, where Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob once walked, a family’s life was forever changed in an instant. On April 7, 2023, during Passover, Rabbi Leo Dee’s world shattered when terrorists attacked his family’s car on the road to Tiberias. His wife Lucy and two teenage daughters, Maia and Rina, were murdered in cold blood.

Rina Dee

Maia Dee

Lucy Dee



As Rabbi Dee recounts the horrifying moment he realized what had happened, his words pierce the heart: “My son was sitting in the back, he had access to Telegram and somebody had posted a photograph of the car that had been hit and we could see very clearly it was a white Micra, it was our car and he saw our swim bag on the back seat covered in blood.”

In the aftermath of this devastating tragedy, Rabbi Dee made an extraordinary decision. Lucy’s organs were donated, saving five lives. The community rallied around the remaining family members, with over 10,000 people visiting during the seven-day mourning period. Six months later, on October 7, 2023, Hamas would launch its brutal attack on Israel, claiming over 1,200 innocent lives.

From unimaginable grief emerged beautiful acts of remembrance and community—a testament to the resilience of faith in God’s promised land.

Rabbi Leo Dee and family members meet with patients who received organ donations from Lucy Dee who were killed with her two daughters in a terror attack a few days ago, at the Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson) in Petah Tikva , May 2, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Breaking Bread and Baking Brownies

One of the most compelling components of our NRB exhibit this year was the brownies baked in memory of Maia Dee. The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), an association of Christian communicators, provided a powerful platform to share this story of faith and resilience with believers across denominations. The brownies bake was supervised by Sharon Michaels and a crew of incredible young adult volunteers who baked hundreds and hundreds of brownies. We proverbially broke bread and baked brownies as we shared the experience of life in Judea and Samaria with the Christian community.

Maia’s chocolate brownie recipe went viral on social media after her death, with people around the world baking them in her memory. This simple act of remembrance—a gluten-free recipe a daughter made specially for her father—became a powerful symbol of unity and love in the face of hatred.

Maia Dee’s brownies, given out at NRB 2025

But why do these stories of loss, remembrance, and community in Judea and Samaria matter so deeply? Why must we stand firm against those who would divide this sacred land? The answer lies at the heart of God’s covenant with His people.

God’s Land Is Not Negotiable

Keep God’s Land was founded in 2023 in response to the horrific attack by Hamas on October 7. The organization stands firmly against the proposed “two-state solution” that would divide the biblical heartland of Israel.

Why must we reject this so-called solution?

An Arab state in Israel’s heartland would pose an existential threat to Israel’s security Neither the Jews nor the Arabs of the region are in favor of creating a two-state solution A two-state solution that divides God’s land would be a direct rejection of God’s will as clearly and repeatedly stated in the Bible

Participants in the Israel365 Warroom are watching Rabbi Leo Dee speak.

The Biblical Heartland

Rabbi Leo Dee described Judea and Samaria as “the center of biblical Israel,” a place where “we know that this is the location that King David lived, this is the location that Samson fought, this is the location that Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob walked.”

As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated: “Pursuing a two-state solution does not further the cause of peace in the Middle East. It only rewards Hamas for its brutality on October 7, and it encourages further terror and mayhem from Iran.”

For families like the Dees, living in this land is not merely about geography—it’s about faith, heritage, and divine promise. As Rabbi Dee explained: “We want to bring redemption. We believe that we can bring the Messiah when the majority of Jews are living here. We’re pretty much at that point, so we feel that every moment that we are stepping on this land, we are bringing the redemption and salvation closer for the Jewish people, for the whole world.”

Standing Together: Jews and Christians United

Jews and Christians who believe in the Bible must stand together with the brave Jewish pioneers of Judea and Samaria to ensure Israel’s terrorist enemies and their antisemitic supporters do not succeed in their plan to drive the Jewish people out of God’s land.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Rabbi Leo Dee, at the shiva’a in the Dee’s home in Efrat, following the terror attack that killed his wife Lucy Dee and two daughters. April 16, 2023. Photo by Gershon Elinson/FLASH90

The two-state delusion is a cover for our enemy’s true goal: the destruction of the Jewish state. For far too long, leadership has helped enemies by supporting the misguided and dangerous drive for a “Palestinian State” in the historic heartland of the Jewish people – only to be rewarded with terror, war, and murder.

As Rabbi Dee found strength in community after his devastating loss, so too must Jews and Christians find strength in unity. By standing firm on the biblical truth that the entire land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people, we honor God’s covenant and ensure the safety of His chosen people.

A New Beginning

Rabbi Dee’s words to his remaining children after their tragedy offer wisdom for us all: “We are now starting a new world. We had world number one with two parents and five kids. We have world number two with one parent and three kids. We had 30 days of pain and suffering and tears in the middle, but now we’re starting afresh with memories of world number one but a totally new world.”

This powerful metaphor of worlds changing applies to Israel today. The brutal attacks on families like the Dees and the October 7th massacre have made one thing clear: There can be no return to the failed policies of the past. A two-state solution would not only divide God’s promised land against His explicit will, but it would also place more innocent families directly in harm’s way.

Jews pray at the scene where three Israelis were murdered in a shooting attack earlier today, near the village of al-Funduq, in Judea and Samaria, January 6, 2025. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90 *

Creating a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria would mean:

Surrendering the biblical heartland where Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, and countless other biblical figures walked

Rewarding terrorism with statehood, encouraging more violence

Placing Israeli communities within range of the same rockets that have terrorized southern Israel

Rejecting God’s covenant that this land belongs to the Jewish people

Today, we stand at a crossroads. Will we allow God’s promised land to be divided against His will? Or will we stand firm on His promises and protect the biblical heartland of Israel?

The answer is clear. The land God promised to His people is not negotiable.

The time to act is now. Here’s how you can play your part.

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD: The World Zionist Congress Elections (March 10-May 4, 2025)

