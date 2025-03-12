Coalition MKs to US Senate: “Recognize the right of the Jewish people to the Temple Mount”

In a letter they sent to members of the US Senate at the initiative of Beyadenu – Returning to the Temple and ‘Shofar in Zion,’ Ministers Shlomo Karhi and Miki Zohar and several MKs from the Likud, Religious Zionism, and Otzma Yehudit factions called on them: “Official recognition on your part can ensure historical justice.”

Right-wing Ministers and MKs addressed a letter today (Monday) to members of the US Senate, calling on them to promote a declaration in Congress to “recognize the eternal and inalienable right of the Jewish people to the Temple Mount.”

Israeli paratroopers entering the Temple Mount through the Lions Gate in 1967, By עמוס צוקר / IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikipedia

The letter was signed by Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi and Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar from the Likud and several MKs from the Likud, Religious Zionism, and Otzma Yehudit factions. “This is the place where our Temples stood, which were destroyed by the Babylonian and Roman empires about 2,500 and 1,900 years ago,” it said.

The initiative is being led by a group of temple activists led by Beyadenu – Returning to the Temple, following the victory of Donald Trump and the Republicans in the US elections.

The letter to the members of the Senate reads: “Today, while the sovereign State of Israel guarantees access to holy sites for all religions, the Jewish people are denied full and free access to their holiest site due to heavy international pressure. Official recognition by the world’s leading country and Israel’s great friend – the United States – could ensure historical justice.

“This decision is not just a symbolic gesture but a declaration of truth, a declaration of religious freedom and the restoration of historical justice. The United States has been and will always be a pillar of human rights and the protection of holy sites around the world. Especially after October 7, when Hamas and its allies declared war under the slogan ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ while desecrating the sanctity of the Holy Place, we call for support and promotion of this historic decision as a courageous and clear statement of the United States’ ongoing commitment to truth, justice, and religious freedom for all peoples.”

Thousands of Palestinians attend Eid prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque, on the Temple Mount, marking the muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, June 16, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

The letter was signed, alongside Ministers Karhi and Zohar, by MKs Dan Illouz, Ariel Kellner, Moshe Pasal, Nissim Vaturi, Hanoch Milwidsky, Keti Shitrit, and Avihai Boaron of the Likud; Simcha Rotman of Religious Zionism; and Limor Son Har-Malech, Yitzhak Kreuzer, and Almog Cohen of Otzma Yehudit. Former MKs Moshe Feiglin and Yehuda Glick, Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King also signed the letter.

Yosef Rabin, Chairman of Shofar in Zion, said, “With Trump’s return to power, we have a historic opportunity to correct the international narrative on the Temple Mount and rectify the grave injustice perpetrated against the Jewish people. The denial of the Jewish people’s religious and national rights to the Temple Mount must end.”

“We are facing a modern-day Cyrus moment, and it is our duty to seize it. We must declare loudly: there is no Zionism without Mount Zion—this is a fight for the soul of the land.”

Tom Nissani, CEO of Beyadenu – Returning to the Temple Mount, one of the initiators of the letter, said, “This important letter calls for the adoption of an important and natural call that will come from our friend overseas that recognizes and confirms the exclusive right of the people of Israel to their holiest place, the Temple Mount. I am happy and grateful to the members of Knesset and ministers who joined this important call and believe that it will make waves overseas as well. The American administration supports full Israeli sovereignty over the Temple Mount.”