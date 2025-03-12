Scientists: “Evidence suggests that the Genesis flood story might have a basis in reality” 

Experts from Istanbul Technical University, Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, and Andrews University in the United States presented their findings at the 7th International Symposium on Mount Ararat and Noah’s Ark, held in eastern Turkey. The experts have been focusing on the Durupinar formation, a 538-foot geological structure composed of limonite, an ore of iron, located approximately 30 kilometers south of the summit of Mount Ararat, near the Turkey-Iran border in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı. The unusual formation was discovered in 1959 by Turkish army captain Ilhan Durupinar, who spotted the irregular boat formation while snapping aerial photographs of the region for the military.

The researchers collected nearly 30 rock and soil samples from the site and sent them to Istanbul Technical University for analysis. Tests revealed traces of clay-like materials, marine deposits, and seafood remnants, including mollusks. Experts determined that the materials were between 3500 and 5000 years old.

Breathtaking view of Mount Ararat, Mount Ararat, the highest mountain in the easternmost part of Turkey, is a snow-covered and extinct compound volcano (Source: Shutterstock)

These results were unexpected as the site is about 2,000 meters above sea level and over 50 miles from the nearest body of water.

“According to the initial results, it’s believed there were human activities in this region since the Chalcolithic period,” said Prof. Dr. Faruk Kaya, Vice Rector of Agri Ibrahim Cecen University and a lead researcher. “An essential outcome of the symposium is the decision to conduct more research in Cudi and Ararat, known as the Mesopotamian region,” he added.

“Our studies show that this region harbored life in that period and that, at some point, it was covered by water, which reinforces the possibility that a catastrophic event of great magnitude occurred,” the researchers stated.

“The evidence suggests that the story might have a basis in reality,” noted researchers involved in the project.

Estimated location of Noah’s Ark in Eastern Turkey, Agri Province. Noah’s Ark National Park. Searches for the bible relic. Outlines of the Ark in the ground (Source: Shutterstock)

The Bible names Mount Ararat, Turkey’s highest peak at 5,137 meters, as the final resting place of Noah’s ark after the flood waters receded.

So that in the seventh month on the seventeenth day of the month, the ark came to rest on the mountains of Ararat (Genesis 8:4).

Researchers have noted the formation’s ship-like shape and dimensions that are consistent with those described in the Bible. The Bible specifies the ark’s dimensions as 300 cubits long, 50 cubits wide, and 30 cubits high—approximately 515 feet long, 86 feet wide, and 52 feet high.

This formation has attracted significant scientific attention: