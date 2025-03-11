Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

UN Addresses Iran’s Nuclear Program, Israeli Strikes in Syria, and U.S. and Israel Leads Global Arms Exports

No weapon formed against you Shall succeed, And every tongue that contends with you at law You shall defeat. Such is the lot of the servants of Hashem, Such their triumph through Me —declares Hashem.

Isaiah

54:

17

(the israel bible)

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

March 11, 2025

3 min read

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence with Israel, northern Israel, December 15, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

Iran’s Nuclear Developments Prompt Emergency UN Security Council Meeting

An urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council is scheduled for this Wednesday to deliberate on Iran’s accelerated nuclear developments, involving its increased reserves of highly enriched uranium. This session was convened at the request of France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States due to growing international concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Diplomatic sources indicate that Western countries will advocate for Iran to engage transparently with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and clarify the presence of unreported nuclear materials at various locations. Iran has yet to issue a statement regarding the upcoming council session.

The IAEA has reported that Iran is rapidly advancing its uranium enrichment, achieving levels up to 60% purity—a threshold close to the 90% required for weaponization. Such high levels of enrichment are generally unjustifiable for peaceful purposes and are a rarity among nations without nuclear arms capabilities. Currently, Iran has amassed enough enriched uranium for the potential construction of six nuclear weapons.

The Security Council Chamber as seen on 16 November 2023., By Wikiweeki – Own work, CC BY 4.0. Source: Wikipedia

In related developments, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has expressed alignment with the former U.S. administration’s stance on Iran, emphasizing Israel’s commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear capabilities. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also highlighted Israel’s determination to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions through diplomatic and military means.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has recently communicated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, pressing for a renegotiation of the nuclear agreement, under the threat of potential military repercussions. This is part of a broader “maximum pressure” campaign reinstated by Washington, marking a firm stance against Iran’s perceived destabilizing activities and nuclear aspirations since 1979.

——————————————————————————————–

Israeli Military Strikes in Southern Syria

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have recently conducted military operations against Syrian military installations in the southern region of the country, targeting radar systems and other surveillance technologies. These strikes, which also included hits on command centers and weapon storage facilities, were aimed at neutralizing threats to Israel and were confirmed by military spokespeople.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence with Israel, northern Israel, December 25, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

These operations are part of a series of proactive measures taken over the past week, with Israeli forces actively engaging and disarming military assets throughout strategic locations in Syria. The IDF remains vigilant, prepared to continue its efforts in safeguarding national security and the well-being of Israeli citizens.

Amidst ongoing regional tensions, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has voiced severe criticism against the actions of Syria’s new leadership under Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), condemning the recent acts of violence against civilians in Syria’s coastal regions.

——————————————————————————————–

U.S. and Israel Among Top Global Arms Exporters

The United States has solidified its position as the leading global arms exporter, capturing 43% of the worldwide market from 2020 to 2024. This data comes from a recent study published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Israel, meanwhile, stands as the eighth-largest arms exporter, being responsible for 3.1% of global arms sales during the same period, and ranks as the 15th-largest arms importer.

April 15, 2021: Israeli Air Force F-16 planes fly in formation over the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a Tel Aviv beach. Tel Aviv Air Show dedicated to Israel’s Independence Day. Source: Shutterstock

The report highlights a significant geographic shift in U.S. arms exports, with Europe now receiving more American-made weapons than the Middle East, a change largely attributed to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia remains the top purchaser of U.S. arms. Israel continues its robust participation in the arms trade, with major transactions including an extensive deal with the U.S. for F-15 fighter jets in 2024.

