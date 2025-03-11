MK Ohad Tal Champions Texas-Israel Alliance in Knesset Tribute

In a heartfelt address from the Knesset Plenum, MK Ohad Tal recently celebrated the shared values and historical connections between Israel and the great state of Texas. This speech coincided with the commemoration of Texas Independence Day and Alamo Day, underscoring a profound bond rooted in mutual respect for sovereignty, faith, and resilience.

MK Tal, having just returned from a visit to Dallas, articulated a deep admiration for the Texan spirit, which he noted resonates strongly with the people of Israel. “Texas and Israel are, after all, sister Lone Star states,” Tal remarked, drawing a parallel between the iconic Texan and Israeli struggles for independence and freedom.

The assembly, which included distinguished members of the Knesset and Israeli government ministers, listened intently as MK Tal recounted historical acts of support from Texas towards Israel. He highlighted several proclamations that have affirmed Texas’ unwavering support for the Jewish State, including its stance on Judea and Samaria, reflecting a shared commitment to Judeo-Christian values.

In his speech, which was rich with historical references, MK Tal drew poignant comparisons between March 2, 1836, when Texas declared its independence from Mexico, and Israel’s own enduring journey towards sovereignty. He likened the Battle of the Alamo to Israel’s continuous fight for peace and security, noting both as symbols of unyielding resolve.

MK Tal’s message extended beyond mere celebration of past victories. He called for a reaffirmation of the ironclad partnership between Texas and Israel, urging continued collaboration in innovation, industry, and prosperity. He expressed gratitude towards Texan friends who support Israel’s sovereignty claims, emphasizing the importance of such international alliances in today’s geopolitical landscape.

The speech concluded on a note of blessing, with MK Tal invoking divine guidance for both regions, “May the God of Israel guide us in all our endeavors. God bless Israel and God bless Texas.”

As MK Ohad Tal’s address vividly highlighted, the relationship between Texas and Israel is built on a foundation of shared ideals and historical empathy, poised to face the challenges of the future together.