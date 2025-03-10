Israel Cuts Electricity to Gaza, Houthis Threaten Shipping Attacks, and U.S. Arrests Former Columbia Student Over Hamas Ties

Israel to Cut Electricity Supply to Gaza

Israel has announced an immediate halt to the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip, according to Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen.

“I have signed an order to immediately cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip. Enough talk, it’s time for action,” Cohen posted on social media platform X.

חתמתי כעת על צו להפסקת החשמל לרצועת עזה באופן מיידי.



מספיק עם דיבורים, הגיע הזמן למעשים! pic.twitter.com/dV2wrMrnHI — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) March 9, 2025

The decision follows the Israeli government’s recent suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza after Hamas declined an extension of the ceasefire proposal put forth by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that no additional supplies will be allowed into Gaza for the time being. Since the ceasefire began on January 19, over 25,000 aid trucks with essential goods such as food, water, and medical supplies have entered the area, along with more than half a million tents and thousands of fuel tankers. Israeli officials believe Hamas has stockpiled enough provisions to last four to six months.

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades hand over of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, February 22, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Responding to international concerns, Israel’s Foreign Ministry refuted claims of shortages, asserting that “there is no lack of essential products in Gaza.” The ministry also cited statements from former U.S. President Joe Biden, emphasizing that humanitarian aid diverted by Hamas prevents further international assistance.

Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Doha to facilitate negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Israel has confirmed its participation in these talks, stating it will send a delegation to Doha to advance discussions.

Houthis Threaten to Resume Attacks on Israeli Ships Over Aid Restrictions

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has issued a warning that it will resume targeting Israeli ships if humanitarian aid to Gaza is not restored.

“If the Israeli enemy continues to block the entry of aid into Gaza beyond the initial four-day period, we will restart our naval operations against them,” said Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in a televised address.

Red Sea: Anticipate return to conflict following Houthi 4-day ultimatum 🚨



On March 7, 2025, Houthi leader Abdulmalek Al-Houthi issued a warning that the Houthis would recommence attacks against Israel and maritime targets in the Red Sea within four days unless humanitarian aid… pic.twitter.com/odgLP7PYa1 — Martin Kelly (@_MartinKelly_) March 8, 2025

The group had previously carried out missile and drone strikes on shipping routes in the Red Sea during the war in Gaza, aligning with Hamas. The attacks were paused following a ceasefire that began on January 19. However, on February 28, al-Houthi threatened to resume attacks on Israeli territory if Israel renewed its military operations in Gaza, specifically warning that Tel Aviv would be targeted.

The announcement comes after Israel’s March 2 decision to suspend all humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza following Hamas’ refusal to extend the ceasefire. The U.S. State Department reclassified the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization on March 4, reinforcing its stance against the group’s activities.

Former Columbia Student Arrested Over Protest Leadership

U.S. federal agents have detained Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student, for alleged ties to Hamas-supporting activities, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Khalil led activities aligned with Hamas, a designated terrorist organization,” stated the department. “ICE and the State Department are committed to enforcing executive orders prohibiting antisemitism and protecting U.S. national security.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the government is moving to revoke visas and green cards of individuals supporting Hamas.

Completely agree. Terrorist sympathizers have no place in our country. https://t.co/oK1GDEfOab — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 9, 2025

Khalil, a Syrian national, was taken into custody at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility in New Jersey. His arrest has sparked political responses, with several senators voicing approval. Senator Rick Scott stated, “Terrorist sympathizers have no place in our country.” Senator Tim Scott praised the administration’s actions, affirming that the government is taking a strong stance against Hamas supporters.

Columbia University acknowledged reports of ICE activity near campus but stated that law enforcement officers require a judicial warrant to enter university property. Khalil’s lawyer argued that his client is a green card holder, not a visa holder, and that his detention raises constitutional concerns regarding free speech rights.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal criticized the administration’s actions, arguing that deporting legal residents for political expression violates First Amendment rights.