Hundreds of minorities including many Christians killed in Syria

More than a thousand people have been killed in Syria in hostilities between the forces of the new regime and forces fighting for Bashar al-Assad, the former ruler of Syria who was ousted about three months ago. The casualties included 745 civilians, 125 members of the Syrian security forces, and 148 fighters loyal to Assad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The victims included women and children from both the Christian and Alawite minorities.

745 Christians, Druze, and other minorities butchered in Syria within 48 hours—rounded up, executed, and left for dead.



The so-called international community is conveniently looking the other way, too busy to care, because they can't blame Israel.



No emergency sessions at the… pic.twitter.com/h4d0c1EP08 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) March 9, 2025

In Syria, Islamist forces are massacring Alawite Muslims, as well as Druze, Yazidis, and Kurds. As we have historically warned, Muslims are the first victims of jihadism.



The pro-jihadist media is already justifying the massacre by referring to the victims as Assad’s gunmen, but… pic.twitter.com/OC8uFnZB8Z — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) March 8, 2025

Executions of at least 601 people took place in coastal cities, including the city of Baniyas and elsewhere in the Latakia province, according to Facebook accounts from members of the Alawite community quoted by Abu Ali. Multiple social media posts quoted higher numbers, including some reporting thousands having been murdered.

WHY IS THE WORLD SILENT?

Syria: A desperate plea from Latakia, where religious minorities—including Christians—are being slaughtered:pic.twitter.com/hMweKFJi3q

“Please. You’ve got to help us… Most of the people in my village are dead… We are afraid for the little kids… They are… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) March 8, 2025

Like Hamas, the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood terrorists' attack on Israel on 7th Oct., the Islamist regime in Syria is now dragging the bodies of minorities, including Alawites,Christians, and Druze,through the streets of Latakia.The media remain silentpic.twitter.com/rK1n2dpAGu — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) March 7, 2025

Thousands of Alawite and Christian Syrians fled to Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base south of Latakia to escape the slaughter.

The Russians are giving shelter to the Christian, Druze and Alawite women and children at the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria. Whoever they can save, really. pic.twitter.com/84eRZVDsOe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2025

The interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, is the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror organization and fought for al-Qaeda in Iraq. He has expressed support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel and the US. He is working to gain international legitimacy and has recently met with regional leaders while expressing his intention to respect all communities and affiliations.

Defense Minister Israel Katz labeled the new leader as an “Islamist terrorist.”

“[Abu Mohammed] al-Julani switched his robe for a suit and presented a moderate face,” Katz said in a statement, using the nom de guerre of interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. “Now he’s taken off the mask and exposed his true face: A jihadist terrorist of the al-Qaeda school who is committing horrifying acts against a civilian population.”

“Israel will defend itself against any threat from Syria,” Katz said, emphasizing that Israel will maintain a buffer zone against the new regime.

Before the Syrian civil war began in 2011, approximately 1.5 million – 10% of the Syrian population – were Christians. The number is thought to have dropped sharply in recent years, but by how much is unclear. There could now be as few as 300,000 Christians left in Syria today. More than 120 churches and Christian places of worship were destroyed during the civil war.