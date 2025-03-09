A Bedouin Oct. 7 Hero: Make Yousef Smile Again

What would you do if a superhero called out to you for help? Imagine Wonder Woman or Superman appealing to you in a way only you can pitch in. That’s how I felt in a quiet moment I never prepared for, in the wake and shadow of the barbaric massacre Hamas inflicted on Israel. The truth is that as much as Israel remains grief-stricken and traumatized from the massacre, there have been many miracles and heroes. Recognizing the latter is a way to overcome the former.

Yousef was awakened early Saturday morning, October 7, 2023, his phone blowing up with frenzied text messages from the people he had dropped off at the Nova music festival hours earlier in his 14-seat minibus. Hamas had unleashed thousands of rockets being fired at Israeli communities as cover for the massive ground invasion with thousands of terrorists, the premeditated massacre of 1200, and the kidnapping of 251. They were begging him to rescue them. Had it not been for Yousef and other heroes, there would have been more casualties and suffering.

Without thinking twice, Yousef leaped out of bed, donned his flip-flops, and raced out of the Bedouin Arab community where he and his family live.

He arrived back at the Nova site in record time, miraculously avoiding the roadblocks Hamas terrorists had set up as death traps. Yousef has been acknowledged as one of the heroes of October 7, rescuing 30 Israelis and bringing them to safety. What he did is nothing short of remarkable and selfless, exhibiting all the characteristics of the superhero he is. Properly, Yousef has been celebrated throughout Israeli society on major media and honored at national Independence Day ceremonies. Yousef has also been featured as one of the 40 heroes of October 7 in a popular book, “One Day in October,” and in an animated, viral film.

As Yousef was rescuing 30 strangers, some of who had been shot and bleeding, he didn’t know that four of his relatives were being kidnapped. Two, a teenage girl and a boy, were released in November 2023. A year later, the bodies of their father, Yousef’s cousin by the same name, and his older son, were found in Gaza and brought home by the IDF for burial.

All this underscores the reality in Israel of Arabs and Jews coexisting and sharing a common destiny. Since October 7, that’s all the more true. Because of that, the Genesis 123 Foundation is leading the effort to make Yousef smile again.

Last year, when planning the Root & Branch program, bringing Christians to harvest olives in Israel, and needing a driver for our dedicated group of volunteers, I tracked down Yousef and hired him to be our driver. If I was going to pay someone anyway, I wanted to pay a hero as a way of expressing our thanks. As I introduced Yousef to our group at the site of the Nova music festival from which he rescued the 30 young Israelis, tears flowed recognizing that the humble driver behind the wheel of the Mercedes minibus had used that same vehicle to rescue dozens among the carnage. Our driver became our hero.

Yousef is an easygoing, kind, and thoughtful man. He curses the Hamas terrorists as animals and \, as a devout Muslim, believes their actions run counter to Islam. He’s the father of seven. Humble and forward-thinking. He is a proud and grateful Israeli.

In a quiet moment Yousef confessed that he’s uncomfortable smiling. Not because he, like most Israelis, are traumatized by the Hamas massacre and ensuing war. Of course he is. We all are. He is uncomfortable smiling because he is embarrassed by how his teeth look. As a father of seven he spends his precious resources on taking care of his family, not on things for himself.

Yousef needs major dental work. He shared his frustration openly in a quiet moment but never asked for anything. As he was talking I had the sense that our superhero was also still a normal guy. He has no vanity, but he’s embarrassed all the same. Maybe being in the spotlight made him more aware of this.

With his quiet confession, how could I not try to help. I connected him with a dental clinic run by a good friend. They agreed to see and take care of Yousef’s major dental needs at a very reduced rate. But still, the vast amount of work that’s needed to make Yousef smile again, even at a reduced rate, is significant: $23,000.

The Genesis 123 Foundation wants to be a blessing to Yousef, to give him all the reasons to smile again. There are many ways to break this down and every little bit will make a difference. Some have stepped up, donating $720, basically the total amount divided by 32 teeth. We’re working hard to help rebuild Yousef’s smile.

Partnering with us is an incredible Jerusalem-based Christian ministry, Bridges for Peace. Through their program providing dental care to those in need, they’ve committed to match the initial. But any amount makes a huge difference. It sounds like the opening line to a joke: an Orthodox Israeli Jew and Jerusalem based Christian ministry help a Bedouin Moslem Arab….

But it’s no joke, it’s the height of compassion and caring for a man who is so humble he asked us not to ask for help too much. Yousef is appreciative, but at the same time he’s uncomfortable because he’s so modest. He doesn’t like the idea of others doing something for him, and certainly not ever the impression that he did what he did – saving the lives of 30 Israelis – on October 7 in order to derive any benefit. Of course he never asked, but when a superhero who saved the lives of so many others on a day of such carnage needs some help, how can we not smile and say yes.