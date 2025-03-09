Heroines of Faith: Modern Women Embracing Esther’s Legacy in Supporting Israel

On March 13, Jews worldwide will observe Purim, the annual commemoration of their escape from a Persian genocidal plot. Central to the story, as retold in synagogues, is Esther—an orphaned exile who, after reluctantly taking part in a beauty contest, became the Persian queen. Coincidentally, just days before Purim, the world celebrates International Women’s Day, honoring women’s remarkable achievements globally. The proximity of these observances inspires me to highlight Purim’s theme—God’s salvation of the Jews through an unlikely heroine—and acknowledge Christian women throughout the generations who have devoted their lives to safeguarding the Jewish State. Like Esther, their journeys often involve unexpected events that lead them to Israel advocacy. They draw inspiration and connection from Esther’s story, embodying the call to act “for such a time as this.”

JoAnn Magnuson

JoAnn Magnuson’s journey to becoming an advocate for Israel started with the teachings of her Christian grandmother during World War II. As they listened on the radio to the horrifying events unfolding, her grandmother reminded her of the Bible’s many promises that God would preserve the Jewish people and return them to their land. Plenty of space in scripture is devoted to God’s relationship with the Jewish people and their covenanted land. Although JoAnn was 40 when she traveled to Israel for the first time, she subsequently led 69 tours of Christian groups to Israel. Working in various capacities for Christian Zionist organizations, she devoted decades to education, advocacy, and bridge-building between Christians and Jews. She authored educational materials on antisemitism and a study manual for Christian pilgrims. Twice, she organized the Christian delegation to attend the “March of the Living” in Poland. She donated her personal library of over 2,000 Israel-related books to a Christian high school in Minneapolis.

During Esther’s lifetime, the Jewish people faced serious persecution under the oppressive rule of the Persian Empire, but Esther’s uncle, Mordecai, reassured her that God had not forgotten them. Similarly, during JoAnn’s lifetime, the Jews of Europe came close to extermination, but JoAnn had her own Mordechai-like figure in her grandmother. Both Mordechai and Esther fortified their young charges, living through desperate times, with one truth: God had not and would not forsake His people.

Susan Michael

In 1978, Susan Michael left her rural town in Kentucky to enroll in a college summer program in Jerusalem. As a teenager, Susan had little interest in history and never learned a foreign language because she did not picture herself ever leaving America. Once she had the chance to walk the land of the Bible and befriend Israelis, her faith came alive, as did her excitement for Hebrew and the history of both ancient and modern Israel. After she finished her undergraduate degree, she returned to Israel to pursue a graduate degree in Judeo-Christian Studies. Susan became part of a prayer group involved with the founding of the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem (ICEJ). This bold move was in response to a flurry of countries withdrawing embassies from Jerusalem after Israel declared the city their united capital in 1980. Once Susan returned to the States, she headed up the ICEJ’s USA Branch where she has now been the director for over four decades, a pioneer in strengthening Jewish-Christian relations.

In the book of Esther, God is never directly named. However, He is clearly the unseen puppet master in the unfolding drama, pulling every string in Esther’s life until His plan comes to fruition. Like the biblical Esther, Susan did not purposefully insert herself into Israel’s story. She simply remained obedient to God’s purpose in each stage of her life, letting God work through her and guide her next steps.

Jordanna McMillan

Jordanna McMillan grew up in a pro-Israel home and church in Georgia. Her Christian parents’ love for the Holy Land shaped her childhood, as did their pictures and stories from their church trips to the Holy Land. From a young age, she felt a lifetime call from God to the nation of Israel. After saving up enough money, Jordanna took her first trip to Israel in 2004 when she was only 18 years old. After that trip, Jordanna kept finding ways to visit Israel under different premises: helping facilitate a summer tour for young adults, volunteering at a therapeutic horse-riding center, serving in soup kitchens, and studying at Hebrew University. Because of her experience, Jordanna was eventually hired as the outreach director for a new organization called the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) in Washington, DC. The IAF was created to help facilitate communication and cooperation between the Israeli government and legislators and officials who share a Judeo-Christian worldview and support for Israel. In 2023, Jordanna was promoted to US Director of IAF.

Just as Esther advocated for the Jewish people in Susa, the heart of the Persian Empire, Jordanna has dedicated her life to advocating for Israel and the Jewish people in America’s capital. Esther was unexpectedly elevated to a position of influence in the Persian court and used that position to advocate for her people. Jordanna’s journey led her to an unanticipated role of leadership and advocacy for Israel right on Capitol Hill.

Allison Ngo Griffin

In 2015, Allison Ngo Griffin was working as a legislative director in the Texas House of Representatives when she had a profound encounter with the Lord that freed her from a cycle of depression and redirected her life to serve her newfound Savior. Growing up in a dedicated Buddhist family, she had little understanding of the Bible. Driven by a passion to learn the Scriptures and surround herself with fellow believers, she first entered the mission field and later Bible school. As she read through the Bible, she had questions about Israel and the Jewish people. In 2019, she made her first trip to Israel to participate in the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast. Since that moment, she has become an active defender of Israel, using her organizational and diplomatic skills to help plan advocacy days, prayer breakfasts, galas, and forums for Christian Zionist organizations like the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI). On October 7, 2024, Allison helped coordinate a one-year memorial on the National Mall, honoring all those killed by Hamas and calling for the release of the hostages still in Gaza.

In the biblical story, Esther demonstrated impressive event-planning skills as she executes a carefully orchestrated sequence of two private banquets with the king and Haman in attendance. At the second dinner, she outmaneuvered Haman and exposed his plot against the Jewish people. Like Esther, Allison uses her event planning skills to bring together Jews and Christians and to galvanize support for Israel.

This Purim, we honor the heroic legacy of Esther. In the spirit of International Women’s Day, we also recognize a few of the modern Christian women who carry Esther’s torch. Purim serves as an annual reminder of history’s recurring patterns. Over 1,500 years ago, a Persian villain driven by irrational hatred sought to annihilate the Jewish people. In 2025, similar threats persist. However, thanks to courageous women in every generation, a new chapter unfolds in this narrative. Esther is no longer standing alone; she has non-Jewish allies dedicated to her people’s protection. By using their various backgrounds and giftings and following God’s guidance over their lives, they have all committed their lives to defending and supporting Israel and restoring Jewish-Christian relations.

The stories presented briefly in this article are part of the book Every Generation’s Story: 75 Years of American Christian Engagement with Israel by Dr. Susan Michael.