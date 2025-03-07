NRB’s 2025 Israel Solidarity Mission Gains Momentum Following Convention Success

The National Religious Broadcasters’ (NRB) upcoming Israel Solidarity Mission, set for May 19-26, 2025, has generated significant interest following the organization’s annual convention in Dallas. This exclusive geo-political tour and fact-finding mission, organized in collaboration with Israel365 and coinciding with the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (May 27-29), will provide Christian leaders and communicators with comprehensive insights into Israel’s current situation following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The eight-day mission, supported by the Israeli Government Press Office, builds on the remarkable success of last year’s tour, which included meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and various cabinet-level officials. Participants will receive high-level briefings from Israeli officials and gather crucial insights for informed advocacy, including comprehensive security briefings and discussions about the legal aspects of the ongoing conflict.

The 2025 mission will feature a dedicated day exploring Judea and Samaria, offering participants direct experience of the biblical heartland. At the NRB convention, the Israel War Room: Next Frontier, operated by Israel365, provided attendees with a powerful preview through its immersive space at Fort Worth 1 & 2, where they journeyed through the lands of Abraham, David, and the prophets with real-time simulations and testimonies.

The mission’s program features a significant Knesset meeting, where participants will engage with Israeli parliamentarians and learn about ongoing legislative initiatives supporting Israel’s security and sovereignty. The Israel365 team will host an “Ask the Rabbi” session, fostering interfaith dialogue and deeper understanding of Jewish perspectives, complemented by a meaningful Shabbat dinner that connects participants to Israel’s spiritual heritage.

The Israel Ministry of Heritage’s presence at the convention featured archaeological artifacts from King David’s era and innovative virtual reality tours of biblical cities, previewing the type of historical and contemporary insights mission participants will gain.

Following the pattern of last year’s transformative experience, the 2025 mission will include visits to sites affected by the October 7 attacks, meetings with recovering patients at Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital, and discussions with local communities. These firsthand encounters prove invaluable for Christian communicators seeking to advocate effectively for Israel.

The convention’s successful screening of “RESILIENT,” a documentary about Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, highlighted the type of powerful narratives that mission participants will encounter. This intimate portrayal of daily life in Israel’s biblical heartland exemplifies the mission’s goal of providing understanding that goes beyond traditional media coverage.

The comprehensive tour package, priced at $4,999 per person (double occupancy), includes accommodation at premier hotels, daily meals, ground transportation, and all site entrance fees. Participants are responsible for arranging their flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV).

For Christian communicators and leaders, this mission presents an unparalleled opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of Israel’s current situation and strengthen their advocacy capabilities. The strong showing of support for Israel at the NRB convention has reinforced the timeliness and importance of this upcoming mission.

Space is limited for this exclusive journey that promises to provide participants with deep insights into Israel’s ongoing recovery and resilience. For more information and to secure your place on this vital mission to Israel, click here.