ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Incoming IDF Head leaves note at Western Wall hinting at visions of a Third Temple

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 6, 2025

2 min read

Incoming IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir visits at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on March 5, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Lt.-Gen. On Wednesday, Eyal Zamir was sworn in as the new IDF Chief of Staff at the “Kirya” in Tel Aviv. At the ceremony, Zamir was also awarded the rank of Lieutenant General.

After the ceremony, Zamir went to the Western Wall, accompanied by his family, including his sons, Ori and Itai. Also present was the outgoing Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi. The group recited psalms and prayed for the welfare of IDF soldiers and the State, adding prayers for the return of the hostages. After adding personal prayers, the two generals placed notes between the stones of the Wall. 

Following their visit to the Western Wall, both signed the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s guestbook. Zamir added the message, “At the Western Wall, where the Temple was built, and the roots of the Jewish people were established. “

Interestingly, through a quirk of Hebrew grammar, the phrase ‘where the Temple was built’ could also be understood as ‘where the Temple will be built.’ From the context, it seems clear that Zamir intended the past tense, noting that the Jewish Temple once stood at the site. However, as a native Hebrew speaker, he may have intended to imply a more expansive meaning, including a vision for the future.

His note continued:

“We will act and believe that we have in our hands the ability to protect the Land of Israel, the Land promised to the entire Jewish People and the nation of Israel.”

“We will pray for the return of our hostages, for the welfare of those who protect the nation and the Land, for the IDF soldiers and all of the security forces. ‘for out of Zion shall the Torah come forth. (Isaiah 2:3)'”

Halevi also left a significant note:

“At the remains of the Temple, the place to which we raise our eyes, like a mighty tree, the Jewish home for the nation of Israel in the land of Israel. That this place will be a source of unity for us all, for our security and our security here.”

He then quoted Psalms:

“May the Lord give strength to his people! May the Lord bless his people with peace!” (Psalms 29:11)

