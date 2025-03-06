Trump’s Ultimatum to Hamas, Arrest in Bat Yam Bus Bombing, and Israel’s Defense of Gaza Aid Halt

Rubio: Trump Frustrated with Hamas Over Hostage Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s firm stance on Hamas, emphasizing that the president has grown increasingly impatient with the terrorist group’s failure to release hostages held in Gaza.

“He’s had enough,” Rubio said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “He’s sick of seeing frail hostages being freed, bodies being returned—sometimes the wrong ones—and the manipulative tactics at play.”

Earlier that day, after meeting with freed Israeli hostages at the White House, Trump delivered a clear ultimatum via Truth Social: “Release all of the hostages now, not later … or it is over for you.” He assured Israel of unwavering U.S. support, promising to provide the necessary resources to ensure Hamas is decisively dealt with if they refuse.

Rubio commended Trump’s decisive approach, stating, “When he makes a statement, he follows through. They need to take his warning seriously.”

Trump just met with 8 of the freed hostages in the White House:



– Noa Argamani

– Keith Siegel

– Aviva Siegel

– Naama Levy

– Eli Sharabi

– Iair Horn

– Omer Shem Tov

– Doron Steinbrecher



He then issued threats against Hamas pic.twitter.com/MmYPZ8Su2s — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 5, 2025

Suspect in Bat Yam Bus Bombing Taken Into Custody

Israeli authorities have arrested the individual responsible for planting an explosive device on a bus in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, in an attack that occurred two weeks ago.

The suspect, identified as an illegal resident inside Israel, was apprehended shortly after the February 20 incident. Officials disclosed that a Jewish Israeli resident from Holon had unknowingly transported the suspect to the location of the attack in exchange for payment.

Prosecutors are preparing to file charges against the driver on Thursday, though he maintains that he was unaware of the suspect’s intentions. Another individual, a Bat Yam taxi driver who was also detained, has been released to house arrest.

Israeli security forces at the scene of the bus bombing in Bat Yam, central Israel, February 20, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The primary suspect was initially interrogated at a facility operated by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) before being transferred to the Israel Prison Service. He has since complained about his detention conditions, alleging he is being kept in darkness and denied adequate treatment.

Authorities are still investigating whether additional individuals were involved.

The attack was part of a broader coordinated effort, with three empty buses exploding in different locations around Bat Yam and similar explosive devices discovered in Holon. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Investigators revealed that one of the bombs was accompanied by a note in both Arabic and Hebrew, referencing “Revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp,” an area known for frequent security operations. Security sources cited by Channel 12 reported that five explosive devices had been synchronized to detonate at the same time, indicating a highly organized plot.

Two buses in the city of Bat Yam (next to Tel Aviv) exploded while empty, within a short time of each other—apparently due to an explosive device.



Shin Bet is investigating the incident, which currently appears to be an attempted of terror attack. Extremely unusual. pic.twitter.com/YHwh6VFYQM — Ori Miller | אורי מילר (@orielishamiller) February 20, 2025

A potential disaster was averted when Adi Jegna, a 26-year-old commuter, noticed a suspicious package on her bus and promptly alerted the driver. He evacuated the passengers and drove to a secure location before exiting himself. Shortly afterward, the bomb exploded, destroying the bus but causing no injuries.

Israel Justifies Gaza Aid Halt Amid European Criticism

Israel has defended its recent decision to halt the entry of goods into Gaza following criticism from the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, who expressed concerns over the move.

“There is no shortage of essential products in Gaza,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday in response to the European ministers’ joint statement. The ministry asserted that the real humanitarian crisis in Gaza concerns the Israeli hostages still held captive by Hamas, who are reportedly suffering under dire conditions in underground tunnels.

The European statement, released on March 5, urged Israel to reverse its decision and comply with international obligations to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without restrictions.

Israel countered by emphasizing its prior efforts to facilitate aid, pointing out that between January 19 and March 1, approximately 25,000 aid trucks had entered the enclave. The ministry also noted that Israel had accepted a U.S.-backed ceasefire extension proposal during Ramadan and Passover, provided Hamas continued releasing hostages—an offer that Hamas ultimately rejected.

Palestinians steal food from trucks loaded with Humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 23, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Additionally, Israel raised concerns over Hamas exploiting aid shipments for its own purposes. “Hamas is seizing incoming aid to rebuild its military capabilities. These shipments have become a financial engine for the organization,” the Foreign Ministry said. Reports from Israel’s Channel 12 estimate that stolen humanitarian aid has generated around half a billion dollars in revenue for Hamas during the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the issue in a past press briefing, vowing that Israel would put an end to Hamas profiting from aid meant for civilians. The Foreign Ministry also cited remarks from former U.S. President Joe Biden in 2023, where he warned that if Hamas diverted or stole humanitarian supplies, it would disrupt international efforts to provide further assistance.

“Aid reaching Hamas is not humanitarian,” the ministry declared. “Allowing an enemy to rearm and regroup under the guise of aid is not an act of humanity—it is an act of self-destruction, and it will not be permitted.”

David Mencer, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, reinforced this message, stating, “Hamas is directly responsible for the suffering of the Gazan population. They systematically take aid and resell it to fund their terror operations. They could choose to be humanitarian, but instead, they remain brutal.”