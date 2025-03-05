Hamas warning before attack overlooked, Graham urges Military action on Iran, and Palestinian children transferred for Treatment

Shin Bet Dismissed Hamas SIM Card Activity Hours Before October 7 Attack

In the early hours of October 7, 2023, Israeli intelligence noted unusual activity within Hamas’s communications network. Despite this, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) dismissed the significance of the activity, viewing it as routine, according to a report by Kan News.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on the day of the attack, security officials were alerted to the activation of multiple SIM cards in the Gaza Strip. A similar activation had occurred the previous night at around 9:00 p.m., and on October 5, roughly 45 Hamas communication devices had been switched on.

An intelligence report issued by Shin Bet’s southern division to senior intelligence and political figures downplayed the importance of the SIM card activations. The summary stated that such activity had been observed in the past and did not deviate from Hamas’s usual patterns.

Despite this assessment, at 3:03 a.m., Shin Bet issued a cautionary update to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), police, and National Security Council, acknowledging Hamas’s network activity across multiple brigades but stating that the nature of the activity remained unclear. By 3:30 a.m., IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi was notified, leading to a situational review call 90 minutes later.

At 4:30 a.m., Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar convened a meeting with regional security officials to evaluate potential scenarios. Reports indicate that a special unit known as the “Tequila” team, consisting of Shin Bet operatives and members of Israel’s counterterrorism forces, was deployed in response to concerns about a possible localized attack.

Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, at a state ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 of last year which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg

A recently released Shin Bet internal review acknowledged failures in anticipating and addressing the severity of the October 7 assault. The report also criticized past government policies that prioritized economic incentives to curb Hamas’s aggression.

Shin Bet Director Bar accepted responsibility, stating, “This burden will stay with me for the rest of my life. The investigation shows that had we acted differently, both before and on the night of the attack, the massacre could have been prevented.”

Israeli news commentator Yaakov Bardugo reported that the Israeli Cabinet is expected to review the findings and recommend Bar’s dismissal.

Graham: Iran’s Supreme Leader Won’t Abandon Nuclear Ambitions

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged former President Donald Trump to support an Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear program, asserting that diplomatic efforts would not deter Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from pursuing nuclear weapons.

Speaking on Fox News, Graham said, “There is zero chance of a deal convincing Khamenei to abandon his nuclear ambitions.” He described the Iranian leader as a “religious Nazi” and compared the situation to Adolf Hitler’s expansionist goals, arguing that Iran’s leadership seeks regional domination and conflict rather than negotiation.

Graham insisted that military action was the only viable option, stating, “To President Trump: I encourage you to allow Israel to use military force to destroy their nuclear program while we can.”

His remarks followed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered to mediate discussions between the United States and Iran. A Kremlin spokesperson confirmed that Russia was willing to assist in diplomatic talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Lindsey Graham:

"Thank you. Senator Graham, Lindsey, I appreciate your personal support and the bipartisan support of the American people, represented by the administration, by both sides of Congress."https://t.co/TTdsmOm2VW pic.twitter.com/6khDfFamqs — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that senior Russian missile experts had visited Iran over the past year, coinciding with Iran’s ballistic missile strikes on Israel. Some of these experts were identified as high-ranking military officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recently warned that Iran was approaching the capability to develop nuclear weapons. He stated that while Israel preferred a diplomatic resolution, a military option might become necessary, as Iran had enriched sufficient uranium for multiple nuclear devices.

During a visit to Israel last month, Graham reiterated his concerns, saying, “Khamenei and his regime are committed to dominating Islam in their image, eliminating the Jewish state, and expelling Western influence from the Middle East. Every decision I make as a senator considers these threats and ensures Iran’s nuclear ambitions are never realized.”

Dozens of Palestinian Children Transferred to Jordan for Medical Treatment

A group of 29 Palestinian children from Gaza, along with 43 accompanying relatives, traveled through Israel to Jordan for medical treatment, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis confirmed that the children were transported by Jordanian ambulances via the Kerem Shalom border crossing before continuing to hospitals in Amman.

During a recent meeting at the White House, Jordan’s King Abdullah II reportedly offered to provide medical care for up to 2,000 Palestinian children. The plan allows the patients to return to Gaza after receiving treatment.

Israel’s Kan News previously reported that a separate group of 40 Palestinian children, along with an unspecified number of relatives, had already arrived in Jordan for medical care.

King Abdullah also expressed concerns about a broader U.S. proposal for Gaza’s future. While agreeing to accept medical evacuees, he opposed a U.S.-led initiative that suggested relocating some of Gaza’s population to other countries.

30 אמבולנסים ירדנים עם פצועים עזתים חצו את מעבר כרם שלום ועברו בכבישי העוטף בדרכם לבתי חולים בירדן@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/YVlAdTB8p5 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 4, 2025

Both Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have previously facilitated medical evacuations for Palestinian civilians in need of urgent treatment.

Former President Trump, who met with King Abdullah last month, indicated that further discussions would take place regarding his administration’s vision for Gaza. He suggested that potential resettlement plans could involve Jordan, Egypt, or other regional nations, though specifics have not been finalized.

“We’re going to find a solution where they can live safely and securely,” Trump said.