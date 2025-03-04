Hamas defeat declared, Defense Minister advocates for Jews in Judea and Samaria, and U.S. Reviews Columbia University Grants Over Antisemitism

IDF Chief Announces Hamas’s Defeat in Recent Conflict

The outgoing Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, has publicly declared that Hamas has been “defeated militarily and tactically.” This statement came to light through recordings of a meeting with regional council heads in southern Israel that were broadcasted by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

During the meeting, which focused on a review of the military’s actions during the October 7, 2023 massacre by Hamas, Lt. Gen. Halevi emphasized the necessity for ongoing vigilance. He asserted the importance of maintaining a robust security buffer zone around Gaza and confirmed the commitment to not relocate communities from the Gaza border.

Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90

Accompanied by key military figures including Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and others, Lt. Gen. Halevi stressed the continuous need for air, sea, and land buffers and increased military presence including more tanks and troops near the border areas.

Moreover, Lt. Gen. Halevi shared a poignant note about the victims of the October 7 attack, mentioning their calls for IDF support during the crisis, which underscored the gravity of the situation and the impact on the local population.

Maj. Gen. Finkelman also spoke, taking personal responsibility for the shortcomings in the response during the October incident, announcing his decision to resign due to the failures under his command.

Defense Minister Katz Advocates for Increased Jewish Settlements in Samaria for Security

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, during the 6th Leadership Conference of Samaria Communities, articulated a clear shift in policy by emphasizing the security benefits brought by Jewish communities in Samaria. This new stance marks a departure from the previous administration’s focus, challenging former policies under Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Minister Katz highlighted the dual role of these communities in both ideological and security dimensions, suggesting that their presence fortifies the region against security challenges. The conference, which saw a significant turnout, was a platform for Katz to underline the strategic importance of these communities.

Israeli security forces raid the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the West Bank. February 27, 2025. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and Daniella Weiss, chairwoman of the Nachala movement, also supported Katz’s views, linking the resettlement of northern Samaria directly with regional security and historical rights.

Rabbi Elishama Cohen further echoed this sentiment, discussing the broader national and spiritual implications of Jewish settlement in the area, emphasizing it as a clear declaration of sovereignty and deterrence against adversarial threats.

Federal Agencies Review Columbia University Funding Over Antisemitic Incidents

The U.S. government, through a joint announcement by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and General Services Administration, is scrutinizing over $5 billion in grants promised to Columbia University due to concerns over the handling of antisemitic harassment on campus.

This review follows extensive reports of antisemitic activities affecting Jewish students, prompting federal officials to reconsider future funding commitments. The announcement was made by officials including Linda McMahon, the newly confirmed U.S. Education Secretary, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Both highlighted the urgent need for Columbia to address these issues comprehensively.

New York, NY USA – November 15, 2023 : People holding banners at protest on Broadway outside of Columbia University campus after the suspension of the Students for Justice in Palestine group

(Source: Shutterstock)

Columbia University has responded, affirming its commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all its community members. The university is also preparing to collaborate with the new administration to strengthen its policies against discrimination and violence.