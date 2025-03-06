Unity Amidst Crisis: Jews and Christians Gather for Historic Shabbat in Dallas

In a powerful display of solidarity during a critical time for Israel, 150 Jews and Christians gathered in Dallas, Texas for an unprecedented weekend that many participants described as nothing short of miraculous. The Annual Israel365 Shabbat, held immediately following the National Religious Broadcasters convention, created a sacred space where ancient traditions bridged modern divides and strengthened the bonds between two faith communities united in their support for the Holy Land.

“We’re gathering at a critical moment in Israel’s history,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, as he welcomed guests to the Torah Day School of Dallas for the 25-hour experience. “The friendship between Jews and Christians that we’re building here is more important now than ever before.”

The event began as the sun set on Friday evening, with many Christian attendees experiencing their first Kabbalat Shabbat service—the traditional prayers welcoming the Sabbath. For Christians accustomed to more familiar worship styles, the Hebrew melodies and ancient liturgy opened a window into Biblical practices that Jesus himself would have observed.

Troy Miller, President and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, delivered remarks during the evening program that emphasized the importance of standing with Israel during challenging times.

NRB President Troy Miller at Israel365’s Shabbat in Dallas, with Israel365 Action’s Kippa, orange for the Bibas children taken hostage and murdered by Hamas

Following a traditional Shabbat dinner featuring challah bread, wine, and kosher delicacies, attendees gathered for “The Watchman for Israel,” a conversation with Erick Stakelbeck, host of The Watchman on TBN. Stakelbeck’s insights on current threats facing Israel provided context that made the weekend’s fellowship even more meaningful.

Saturday’s programming featured a range of Bible studies and panel discussions, including an afternoon session that tackled one of the most sensitive issues in Jewish-Christian relations: “Jews and Christians in the Age of Redemption.”

During this panel, the participants addressed one of the questions that have loomed over interfaith dialogue for generations: “Is it possible to have authentic Jewish-Christian friendship while many Christians believe Jews are ‘spiritually blind’ and ‘desperately need Jesus’?”

The question cut to the heart of historical tensions between the communities. The Jewish panelists discussed the painful legacy of forced conversions and persecution that makes evangelism deeply troubling for Jewish people, particularly following 1,900 years of anti-Jewish sentiment that culminated in the Holocaust.

Orlando Salazar, a founder of Voz Media, a Spanish conservative news media company, with Israel365 Action’s Kippa, orange for the Bibas children taken hostage and murdered by Hamas

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki referenced biblical passages from Genesis 17:7 and Jeremiah 31 that affirm God’s eternal covenant with the Jewish people, emphasizing that this covenant remains valid and unbroken.

“We can maintain our theological differences while still working together on our shared goals,” noted one Christian participant. “When we focus on fighting evil, supporting Israel, and promoting biblical values, we find common ground that transcends our disagreements.”

Throughout the day, attendees chose between specialized Bible studies, including Rabbi Elie Mischel’s session on “Filling the Void: Why Both Jews & Christians Need the Third Temple” and Rabbi Tuly Weisz’s teaching on “Jews & Christians United: ‘For Such a Time as This.'”

As afternoon turned to evening, younger participants took the spotlight during the Next Generation Panel on the future of Israel advocacy, followed by a meet-and-greet with Generation Zion members. The gathering culminated in a soul-stirring prayer service for Israel and the musical Havdalah ceremony marking the conclusion of Shabbat.

What made this Israel365 Shabbat particularly remarkable was its timing—just two years after the Dallas chapter’s founding. In that short span, the organization has built bridges that would have seemed unimaginable in previous generations.

The gathering reflected themes found throughout the biblical prophets, particularly Isaiah’s vision of many peoples coming to learn God’s ways and the word of the Lord going forth from Jerusalem. Several speakers noted that the current partnership between Jews and Christians represents an important step toward fulfilling these ancient prophecies.

As participants departed—some to catch flights back to Israel, others to surrounding Texas communities—many expressed that the weekend had transformed their understanding of what Jewish-Christian friendship could become.

“This Shabbat experience strengthens our resolve,” remarked one participant. “Having Christian friends who stand with Israel because of their faith rather than despite it gives us hope for the future.”

The next Israel365 Shabbat is already in planning stages, with organizers expecting attendance to double given the overwhelming response to this year’s gathering. As one attendee put it: “With everything happening in the Middle East right now, these relationships aren’t just nice to have—they’re necessary. And they start with breaking bread together.”