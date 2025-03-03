Haifa Stabbing Rampage, Netanyahu’s Gratitude to Trump, and IDF’s Gaza Operation

Fatal Stabbing Rampage in Haifa; One Dead, Four Injured

On the morning of March 3, 2025, a violent stabbing attack at a central bus station in Haifa, Israel, resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to four others. The incident occurred in the bustling area of Haifa Bay, where the attacker targeted bus passengers before being fatally shot by a security guard.

The emergency response was managed by Magen David Adom (MDA), whose teams provided immediate care at the scene. The victims included a 70-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries onsite, two adults in their thirties, and a teenager, all of whom suffered severe wounds and were rushed to Rambam Hospital for urgent treatment. Another elderly woman sustained moderate injuries.

Israeli authorities identified the attacker as Yitro Shaheen, a 20-year-old Israeli Druze from Shfaram, who also held German citizenship. Recent travels had brought him back to Israel just days before the attack. In the aftermath, both national leaders and security officials have issued statements and reassurances regarding ongoing safety measures.

Netanyahu Acknowledges Trump’s Crucial Support During Gaza Conflict

In a public statement on March 3, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his profound appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to him as a pivotal ally for Israel, particularly during the recent Gaza conflict. Netanyahu highlighted the strategic importance of Trump’s initiatives, which included advancing a comprehensive plan for Gaza, speeding up the delivery of military supplies, and exerting pressure on Hamas to free Israeli hostages.

The Israeli government confirmed its acceptance of a U.S.-brokered proposal to extend a ceasefire with Hamas, though the plan faces opposition from the Palestinian group. Netanyahu’s administration has taken stringent measures, including halting the influx of goods into Gaza to counteract Hamas’s misuse of resources. Netanyahu’s message underscored the critical support of the United States in these efforts, reflecting a mutual commitment to regional peace and security.

Israeli Forces Target Bomb-Planting Militants in Gaza

The Israeli military conducted a precise operation in northern Gaza, targeting a group of militants as they attempted to plant explosives near an IDF patrol. The operation, which occurred on March 2, 2025, resulted in one militant’s death and another’s injury. This action marked a significant military response following the conclusion of a 42-day ceasefire with Hamas, which had expired just hours before the incident.

Palestinians live among the rubble of their homes which were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas, on a road near the Kerem Shalom crossing, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 2, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Despite efforts to extend the ceasefire, facilitated by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Hamas has rejected the terms, demanding more substantial concessions from Israel. The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has consequently suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza, emphasizing that no negotiations will proceed without the release of Israeli hostages. This suspension underscores the ongoing tension and the fragility of peace efforts in the region.