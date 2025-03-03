Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

San Antonio Pastor Builds Faith-Based Business Network Inspired by Jewish Community

Picture of Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

March 3, 2025

2 min read

San Antonio Pastor Builds Faith-Based Business Network with Jonathon Serenil | Biblical Money Ep. 13 (Screenshot, source: Youtube)

A San Antonio pastor is revolutionizing how Christian businesses connect, taking inspiration from an unlikely source – the Jewish business community’s networking prowess. Jonathon Serenil, founder of UniteSA, shared his vision with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on Biblical Money about creating a platform that combines faith, commerce, and community impact.

“The Jewish community, though small, has thrived economically throughout history,” Serenil noted. “Here we are as Christians, two billion strong, yet we don’t have nearly the unity or strength.” This observation sparked the creation of UniteSA, an online platform and in-person network connecting Christian businesses, ministries, and nonprofits in San Antonio.

The network, launched just four months ago, has already grown to nearly 200 members and achieved notable community impact. In one striking example, during a recent meeting, a police officer’s vision to build community relations through an ice cream truck connected with a food truck owner looking to sell his vehicle. Within eight weeks, the group’s members pooled resources to purchase and convert the truck into “Police, Popsicles, and Prayer” – a mobile initiative to strengthen ties between law enforcement and local communities.

Serenil, a father of six with a seventh child on the way, envisions expanding the model beyond San Antonio. “We’re already getting interest from other cities like Dallas,” he explained. The platform aims to replicate across cities worldwide, creating a connected network of faith-based businesses and organizations.

The initiative also includes plans to strengthen ties with Israel through its “I Love Israel Project,” designed to connect San Antonio businesses with Israeli products and services. “For us Bible-believing Christians who believe in the Tanakh, the Jewish people and Israel hold a special place,” Serenil emphasized.

UniteSA’s approach challenges traditional views separating business from ministry. Through regular meetups and collaborative initiatives, the network demonstrates how profit and purpose can align. As one example, Serenil shared how an established window-cleaning business owner offered to mentor an aspiring entrepreneur-pastor, sharing equipment, contacts, and expertise to support the latter’s ministry goals.

The platform’s growth reflects a broader trend of faith-based business networks seeking to integrate biblical principles with commerce. As Rabbi Goldberg noted, “The founding fathers continuously looked to the Book of Deuteronomy, about nation-building, as they established America’s framework.”

For more information about the network, visit unitesa.com.

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

From Silicon Valley to Jerusalem: A Tech Executive’s Journey to Building Jewish-Christian Bridges

Picture of Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

Female IDF hostage compared to Prophet Daniel for keeping Shabbat in Captivity

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

The Trauma After Terror: EMUNAH Israel’s Response to October 7

Picture of Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .