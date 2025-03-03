San Antonio Pastor Builds Faith-Based Business Network Inspired by Jewish Community

A San Antonio pastor is revolutionizing how Christian businesses connect, taking inspiration from an unlikely source – the Jewish business community’s networking prowess. Jonathon Serenil, founder of UniteSA, shared his vision with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on Biblical Money about creating a platform that combines faith, commerce, and community impact.

“The Jewish community, though small, has thrived economically throughout history,” Serenil noted. “Here we are as Christians, two billion strong, yet we don’t have nearly the unity or strength.” This observation sparked the creation of UniteSA, an online platform and in-person network connecting Christian businesses, ministries, and nonprofits in San Antonio.

The network, launched just four months ago, has already grown to nearly 200 members and achieved notable community impact. In one striking example, during a recent meeting, a police officer’s vision to build community relations through an ice cream truck connected with a food truck owner looking to sell his vehicle. Within eight weeks, the group’s members pooled resources to purchase and convert the truck into “Police, Popsicles, and Prayer” – a mobile initiative to strengthen ties between law enforcement and local communities.

Serenil, a father of six with a seventh child on the way, envisions expanding the model beyond San Antonio. “We’re already getting interest from other cities like Dallas,” he explained. The platform aims to replicate across cities worldwide, creating a connected network of faith-based businesses and organizations.

The initiative also includes plans to strengthen ties with Israel through its “I Love Israel Project,” designed to connect San Antonio businesses with Israeli products and services. “For us Bible-believing Christians who believe in the Tanakh, the Jewish people and Israel hold a special place,” Serenil emphasized.

UniteSA’s approach challenges traditional views separating business from ministry. Through regular meetups and collaborative initiatives, the network demonstrates how profit and purpose can align. As one example, Serenil shared how an established window-cleaning business owner offered to mentor an aspiring entrepreneur-pastor, sharing equipment, contacts, and expertise to support the latter’s ministry goals.

The platform’s growth reflects a broader trend of faith-based business networks seeking to integrate biblical principles with commerce. As Rabbi Goldberg noted, “The founding fathers continuously looked to the Book of Deuteronomy, about nation-building, as they established America’s framework.”

For more information about the network, visit unitesa.com.