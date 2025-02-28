NRB Announces 2025 Israel Solidarity Mission 

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), in collaboration with Israel365 and in connection with the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB – May 27-29), has announced an exclusive geo-political tour and fact-finding mission to Israel for May 2025. The eight-day mission, supported by the Israeli Government Press Office, will provide Christian leaders and communicators with comprehensive insights into Israel’s current situation following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Building on the success of last year’s mission, which included meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and various cabinet-level officials, the 2025 tour will offer participants an even more in-depth examination of Israel’s security challenges and recovery efforts. The mission, scheduled for May 19-26, 2025, comes at a crucial time as Israel continues to address the long-term implications of the multi-front war.

“This unique mission offers an unprecedented opportunity for Christian communicators to gain firsthand knowledge of Israel’s current situation,” said an NRB spokesperson. “Participants will receive high-level briefings from Israeli officials and gather crucial insights for informed advocacy.”

The mission will facilitate direct meetings with Israeli officials for comprehensive security briefings and discussions about the legal aspects of the ongoing conflict. Participants will gain valuable insights into Israel’s current challenges and diplomatic efforts.

A special day will be dedicated to exploring Judea and Samaria, offering participants a deeper understanding of the biblical heartland and its contemporary significance. The program includes a significant Knesset meeting where participants will engage with Israeli parliamentarians and learn about ongoing legislative initiatives supporting Israel’s security and sovereignty.

In a unique addition to this year’s program, the Israel365 team will host an “Ask the Rabbi” session, fostering interfaith dialogue and deeper understanding of Jewish perspectives. Participants will also experience a meaningful Shabbat dinner, deepening their connection to Israel’s spiritual heritage.

Last year’s mission proved transformative for participants, including visits to sites affected by the October 7 attacks, meetings with recovering patients at Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital, and discussions with local communities. The 2025 mission promises to build upon these experiences while providing updated perspectives on Israel’s ongoing recovery and resilience.

The comprehensive tour package, priced at $4,999 per person (double occupancy), includes accommodation at premier hotels, daily meals, ground transportation, and all site entrance fees. Participants are responsible for arranging their flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV).

For Christian communicators and leaders seeking to deepen their understanding of Israel’s current situation and strengthen their advocacy capabilities, this mission presents an unparalleled opportunity. Space is limited for this exclusive journey.

Click here for more information and to secure your place on this vital mission to Israel.