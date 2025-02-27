Will the Real Jewish Leadership Please Stand Up

Liberal “rabbis” are once again turning their backs on Israel by taking out a full-page New York Times ad that falsely labels Trump’s Gaza reconstruction plan as “ethnic cleansing.” Just like the ten spies who rejected God’s promised land, these self-proclaimed Jewish leaders are working against Israel’s security and future. While they claim to represent “Jewish people” in opposing Trump’s plan, a recent survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) reveals that approximately 8 out of 10 Jewish Israelis support Trump’s plan to relocate Gaza’s population to other countries.

In a single bold statement, President Trump recently shattered decades of failed Middle East policy. Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he declared that Gaza’s population of two million people should leave for other countries.

The truth hits like thunder: For decades, Gaza’s radicalized population has backed Hamas in its war against Israel. The whole world stands complicit in this evil, funneling billions of dollars to Gaza – money transformed into terror tunnels, ammunition, and rockets aimed at Jewish hearts. President Trump’s proposal tears away this veil of diplomatic lies. He speaks a truth no other world leader dares utter: Things cannot continue as they have until now!

The vast majority of Israelis, including leaders on the Israeli left, are celebrating President Trump’s proposal. Natan Sharansky, the legendary human rights activist, defended Trump’s “out of the box thinking” as more realistic than failed policies like the Oslo Accords.

The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 massacre, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 23, 2025. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

Yet many American Jewish leaders are attacking President Trump for his proposal. One rabbi recently wrote “l take for granted that forcibly uprooting a population is ethically indefensible… Not only is ethnic cleansing wrong, but even using the threat of ethnic cleansing to achieve one’s ends is immoral.”

Just like that, myopic American Jewish leaders slander President Trump and beg him to allow 2 million terror supporting Palestinians to remain in Gaza, where they can be a perpetual threat to the Jewish people. These leaders embrace the same fatal weakness that plagued our ancestors in the desert.

After Hamas butchered, raped, and tortured Jews on October 7th – livestreaming their atrocities for the world to see – these weak leaders still preach restraint. They call President Trump’s proposal “ethnic cleansing,” ignoring both historical precedent and biblical wisdom.

Moving Gaza’s population to other countries is not ethnic cleansing – it is national survival. The partition of India relocated twenty million people to prevent civil war. Europe accepted the deportation of Sudetenland Germans as legitimate under far less extreme circumstances. When facing an enemy that embeds military infrastructure in civilian areas, recruits children as fighters, and vows endless war, relocation becomes a moral imperative.

It’s time for new leadership – A Jewish leadership that rejects the dangerous “two-state solution” and supports Judea and Samaria. A Jewish leadership that forges relationships with Israel’s true supporters. A Jewish leadership that will stand up for the Jewish People.

BREAKING: President Trump just posted this music video about Gaza to Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/OK9TTY8HS3 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 26, 2025

It’s time to install Jewish leaders who stand firm, like Caleb and Joshua. Jewish leaders who remain faithful to God’s promise while others cower and spread fear and lies. The future of Israel depends on strong, principled leadership that isn’t afraid to speak truth about Israel’s biblical and historical rights to the entire Land.

We have a historic opportunity to transform Jewish institutional leadership through the World Zionist Congress elections. Your vote for Israel365 Action can actually help stem the tide of the failed Jewish establishment. Your vote in these crucial elections is your chance to help us bring this new spirit of bold, principled leadership to our community. Please register to vote today!

Steven Skaist is an attorney from Richmond, Virginia who works on land use issues so brings a wealth of knowledge to Israel365 Action as it advocates for extending Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, a complex issue that requires fresh and bold thinking.