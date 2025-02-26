Trump shares AI vision of Gaza, GOP supports Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and IDF targets Hezbollah in Lebanon

U.S. President Imagines Gaza as Tourist Paradise in AI-Generated Video

On February 26, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated video on Truth Social, depicting a transformed Gaza into a luxury tourist destination. The video, contrasting the current war-ravaged images of Gaza with a vision of high-rise hotels, bustling markets, and playful beach scenes, aims to reimagine the coastal enclave under the moniker “Trump Gaza.”

BREAKING: President Trump just posted this music video about Gaza to Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/OK9TTY8HS3 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 26, 2025

The clip opens with the harsh realities of life under Hamas, showing destruction and armed militants, but soon transitions to portray a revitalized Gaza. A song in the background praises the area as “shining,” and one scene notably features the “Trump Gaza” hotel. Noteworthy appearances in the video include Trump’s senior advisor Elon Musk enjoying hummus on the beach, and a relaxed moment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump on a beachside sunbed. The video concludes with a powerful statement, branding the concept as “Trump’s Gaza—Number One.”

During a recent address, Trump discussed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and his firm stance against Hamas, underscoring the release of hostages after his forceful ultimatum which he claimed came as a response to the Biden administration’s inability to secure their release over 15 months. U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also highlighted Hamas’s fear of Trump as a factor in their compliance.

GOP Lawmakers Support Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, Echoing Biblical Rights

A collective of Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), has strongly urged President Donald Trump to officially recognize Judea and Samaria as Israeli territory. In a letter highlighted by their shared Judeo-Christian heritage, these lawmakers, including notable figures such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), emphasized the biblical and historical significance of the region to Israel.

Israel has a legitimate right to assert sovereignty over the historically & biblically significant regions of Judea & Samaria.



Today, I am calling on President Trump to reiterate this to the world, sending a strong signal of support for Israel's claim over this region.… — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 25, 2025

This push coincides with a broader call from American and Israeli leaders advocating for full Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz have both voiced unwavering support for such a move, suggesting it as essential for peace in the region. The GOP’s stance is that recognizing Israeli sovereignty here would not only respect historical rights but also serve as a rejection of any hostile Arab state in the area supporting terrorism.

Sen. Cruz recently reiterated at the Sovereignty Conference 2025 in Jerusalem that Israel has an undeniable right over Judea and Samaria, a sentiment that aligns with longstanding biblical assertions and was received with significant approval at the event. The declaration made at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Dallas also echoed this sentiment, with thousands of Christian leaders affirming Jewish ties to the land.

IDF Strikes Hezbollah Facility in Lebanon Amid Tensions

On the same day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted a Hezbollah “strategic weapons” facility in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. This operation was part of a series of actions against Hezbollah, accused of violating the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by operating within and around the facility. The IDF emphasized that these military responses were necessary to counteract imminent threats to Israeli security and to enforce the ceasefire terms strictly.

Israeli soldiers patrol near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on February 18, 2025. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

The strike was part of a broader Israeli military strategy to deter Hezbollah and prevent the group from strengthening its capabilities along the Israeli border. This included targeting rocket launchers and military sites across Southern Lebanon and the Baalbek region, aiming to disrupt Hezbollah’s logistical and operational infrastructure.