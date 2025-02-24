Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

U.S. Backs Israel in delaying prisoner swap, plans for released “prisoners”, and Netanyahu’s demands of Southern Syria

He shall say to them, “Hear, O Yisrael! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them.

Deuteronomy

20:

4

(the israel bible)

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

February 24, 2025

3 min read

A Palestinian prisoner released from Israeli prison as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrives to his home in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

United States Backs Israel’s Decision on Delayed Prisoner Exchange

The United States government has formally expressed its support for Israel’s decision to postpone the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners, which was scheduled as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Citing the terrorist group’s brutal treatment of Israeli hostages as the main reason, U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes characterized the postponement as a measured and suitable response to Hamas’s actions.

The hand over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat Camp, in the central Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

He also confirmed that President Donald Trump is fully prepared to support any decisions made by Israel regarding its strategy towards Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke on this issue, highlighting that the planned prisoner release has been delayed due to Hamas’s continued infractions, including the use of Israeli hostages in propaganda displays which he described as both humiliating and cynical.

Fatah’s Strategy for Reintegrating Released Prisoners

The Fatah party, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, has announced plans to assimilate terrorists released in the recent deal with Hamas into its organizational and national frameworks. This announcement was made following the annual summit of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council in Ramallah, where the party reiterated its dedication to supporting the families of prisoners, martyrs, and injured individuals.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 3, 2020. Photo by Flash90

The council regards these individuals as “heroes of freedom,” deserving of utmost respect and priority in terms of protection and support. Despite criticisms and past controversies, such as the pay-for-slay program, the party confirmed that the system of financial rewards for prisoners is being transitioned to an independent foundation, maintaining its commitment to support these individuals while responding to international scrutiny.

Netanyahu Calls for Complete Demilitarization of Southern Syria and Asserts Control Over Lebanese Territories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel’s demand for the full demilitarization of southern Syria, emphasizing the importance of this for the security of the local Druze community and broader Israeli defense strategies. In a statement made at an IDF graduation ceremony, Netanyahu warned that Israel would maintain its military presence in key regions, including the Hermon sector and the buffer zones along the Syrian Golan Heights, to counter any potential threats.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence with Israel, northern Israel, December 15, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

He also stated that Israel would continue to hold strategic areas inside Lebanon until the Lebanese government meets all conditions of the ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu further reinforced his commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, noting this as crucial not only for Israel’s security but also for global stability. He also detailed Israel’s ongoing military efforts against Hamas in Gaza, expressing a resolve to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and ensure the safe return of all Israeli hostages.

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Enraged Israelis Warn Government: End Hamas, Or Be Replaced

Picture of Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

Israel Mourns Return of Hostages from Gaza as Military Intensifies Operations and IDF Chief Enhances U.S. Ties

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Bibas Family Awaits Return of Loved Ones, Congress Reflects on 500 Days Since Hamas Attack, as Iran Renews Missile Threats Against Israel

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .