From King David to Virtual Reality: Israel’s Heritage Ministry Showcases Biblical History at NRB 2025

Israel’s Ministry of Heritage will bring the ancient biblical world to life at the upcoming National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2025 International Christian Media Convention in Dallas, Texas. The ministry’s innovative exhibition will feature authentic archaeological artifacts, virtual reality experiences, and historical presentations from February 24-27.

“This represents a unique opportunity to share Israel’s rich biblical heritage with influential Christian communicators from around the world,” said Itay Granak, Director General of the Ministry of Heritage and board member of the Israel Antiquities Authority. Under Granak’s leadership, the ministry has expanded its efforts to preserve and develop both tangible and intangible national heritage assets while making them accessible to the public.

The Ministry of Heritage, tasked with safeguarding Israel’s historical legacy, oversees archaeological sites, museums, archives, and monuments that connect the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland. This mission extends to the digitization of historical archives, preservation of Hebrew language and literature, and documentation of traditional music, dance, and ceremonies.

Visitors to the ministry’s Booth #919 will have the opportunity to examine authentic archaeological artifacts dating back to the time of King David. The exhibition will include historical presentations bringing the ancient era to life, and guests can take home customized souvenir magnets featuring themselves at Jerusalem’s historic Tower of David.

A highlight of the ministry’s presence, developed in partnership with Israel365, will be an immersive virtual reality experience outside Fort Worth rooms 1 & 2. The VR installation will offer visitors virtual tours through the biblical cities of Hebron and Shiloh. These experiences, available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on February 25-26, will transport visitors back in time to experience these significant historical sites firsthand. The collaboration with Israel365, a Jewish organization dedicated to connecting Christians with the biblical significance of the land of Israel, enhances the ministry’s ability to share Israel’s rich heritage with the Christian world.

The delegation includes Shira Shapira, the ministry’s Deputy CEO and head of the October 7th National Heritage and Resilience Memorial. Shapira brings not only her expertise as an architect and urban planner but also a deeply personal connection to Israel’s recent history. Her son, Staff Sgt. Aner Shapira, died heroically during the October 7th attacks, saving multiple lives by catching and throwing back seven grenades that were launched into a bomb shelter near the Supernova music festival. His sacrifice protected others in the shelter until the eighth grenade took his life.

The NRB Convention, recognized as the world’s largest gathering of Christian communicators, provides a strategic platform for the Ministry of Heritage to showcase Israel’s biblical history and archaeological discoveries to key decision-makers in Christian media. This aligns with the ministry’s broader mission of integrating national heritage awareness into educational systems and preserving the collective memory that connects past, present, and future generations.

For more information about the Ministry of Heritage’s exhibition at NRB 2025, visit Booth #919 on the exhibition floor.