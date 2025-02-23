70 Christians beheaded in church in Republic of Congo 

Seventy Christians were beheaded in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Christians were murdered by terrorists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to sources, at around 4 am last Thursday (13 February) suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with ties to the Islamic State (IS) – approached homes in Mayba in the territory of Lubero, saying: “Get out, get out and don’t make any noise.” Twenty Christian men and women came out and were captured. ADF terrorists surrounded the village and captured a further 50 Christians.

The 70 prisoners were taken to a Protestant Church in Kasanga where they were bound, murdered, and beheaded with machetes. Sources report that local Islamist terrorists wouldn’t let Christian leaders bury the dead for some five days.

Following the attack, many Christians fled the region, seeking safety. Muhindo Musunzi, director of the Kombo Primary School, stated that churches, schools, and health centers had already shut down due to the deteriorating security situation.

ADF attacks in January killed 15 Christians in North Kivu province.

Despite the scale of the atrocity, the massacre has received little international media attention. Open Doors condemned the attack and urged global action. Open Doors reported that 95% of people living in the DRC are Christian. Analysts claim the Islamist ADF, are bent on turning this community in the North East of the country into an Islamic Caliphate, forcing this majority-Christian community to follow extreme Muslim practices.

“The violence takes place in a context of impunity, where almost no one is held accountable,” John Samuel, Open Doors legal expert for sub-Saharan Africa, stated. “This massacre is a clear indicator of widespread human rights violations against civilians and vulnerable communities, often targeting Christians, perpetrated by ADF – a(n) Islamic State affiliate.”

70 Christian men, women & children were beheaded… because they’re Christian.



Their decapitated bodies were left in a church… because they’re Christian.



The terrorists who murdered them have ties to ISIS.



MSM, where’s your outrage? Are you silent… because they’re Christian? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 21, 2025

This latest incident is a continuation of the escalating threat posed by ADF terrorists in the country’s northeast region. In the last month alone, the group have killed more than 200 people in Baswagha chiefdom, according to a local news website. Houses have been looted and burnt, schools relocated, churches and health facilities closed, and several Christian villages have been abandoned altogether.

Worldwide, and particularly in Africa, Christians face increasing persecution. In a January 2025 report, Open Doors US stated that “over 380 million Christians worldwide experienced at least a “high level” of persecution and discrimination because of their faith.”