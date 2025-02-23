New Passages CEO Sees Christian Support for Israel as Critical in Current Climate

In a time of rising global antisemitism, Passages, often described as the “Christian Birthright,” continues its mission of connecting Christian college students with Israel through transformative ten-day trips. Newly appointed CEO Zach Bauer brings personal conviction and professional experience to the organization’s leadership.

“Passages is essentially the equivalent of a Christian Birthright. We send Christian college students on a ten-day trip to Israel to expose them to the roots of their faith and grow in their Walk with Jesus Christ. It really is a life-changing experience,” Bauer explains.

His own connection to Israel stems from a family trip following his high school graduation. “I kind of consider myself a pre-Passages student,” he reflects. “I had never felt closer to God in that moment. I learned more about Israel and the Jewish people and the history and the connection between our two great religions more so than I’d ever had in my entire life.”

From Personal Experience to Professional Mission

Before joining Passages, Bauer spent fifteen years working with Mike Pence through various roles, from congressman to vice president. “He’s been one of the most outspoken advocates for Israel and the Jewish people throughout his career,” Bauer notes. This background, combined with his personal connection to Israel, drew him to Passages, particularly given current events.

“I wanted to try to lend my support in any way I could,” Bauer says. “What better way to help support Israel and Christian college kids in their walk with Christ than to lead a distinguished organization like Passages?”

Meeting Current Challenges

The organization has had to adapt significantly since October 7th. “Our students are on the forefront, facing the challenge of unprecedented antisemitism on campus,” Bauer explains. “We really had to make some adjustments… we really took a turn toward advocacy and our team grew exponentially. We hosted events impacting over 16,000 students across the country.”

Despite these challenges, Passages is resuming its trips to Israel. “Our goal is to have upwards of 700 kids come to Israel this year,” Bauer states. “The desire and energy to get back to Israel is strong amongst college kids and the schools and partners we’ve been working with.”

Beyond Tourism: Creating Advocates

The program has evolved to include meaningful engagement with communities affected by recent events. “Since October 7th, one of the days actually that we have in our itinerary is a volunteer day where we’ll have our students go to a local community and work with organizations that have been impacted,” Bauer shares. “Some students have come back and said that that may have been one of their favorite if not the best, days on the trip.”

The itinerary includes visits to significant biblical sites such as the Sea of Galilee, the Mount of Beatitudes, the Davidson Archaeological Park adjacent to the Temple Mount, and the Garden of Gethsemane. However, Bauer emphasizes that the program’s impact extends beyond religious tourism.

“We want these kids to be in spheres of influence whether that’s in public policy on Capitol Hill, in think tanks, in journalism, in communications, and other fields,” he explains. “We want to help them get placed in careers where they can have an outsize voice… we want our Passages kids to make a difference in the United States and Israel policy going forward.”

Preparing Future Leaders

The program provides comprehensive preparation through pre-trip education courses focusing on current events and geography. During the trips, chaplains accompany each group to provide context and spiritual guidance at various sites.

“Once kids go to Israel and they can see it for themselves, it really is life-changing,” Bauer observes. “The change they have when they return home is profound.” He emphasizes that this firsthand experience enables students to counter misinformation they encounter on campus: “They can say they can tell others that ‘actually, this is wrong what you’re being told. I was in Israel… what you’re hearing here from this professor is absolutely inaccurate.'”

As Passages moves forward under Bauer’s leadership, the organization remains committed to strengthening Christian faith and support for Israel among the next generation of American leaders. “It’s going to be a challenge,” Bauer acknowledges, “but we can do it. I’m confident in our team, and I’m just grateful to be here and lead them in the months and hopefully years ahead.”