Bodies of Bibas Children returned; third body identified as not belonging to mother

The IDF informed the Bibas family that after inspection of the remains returned by Hamas on Thursday, the bodies of the two young children, Ariel and Kfir, had been identified, however, the third body was not identified as Shiri, the mother.

Experts at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute said the remains did not match any male or female hostage, adding, “This is an anonymous, identified body.”

The experts determined that the two boys, Ariel 4-years-old and Kfir 10-months-old, were “brutally murdered” in November 2023, soon after they were taken hostage from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz by Gazan civilians who joined in the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7.

“We can say with certainty that they were murdered in a brutal manner, a fact supported by intelligence,” the IDF said.

Their father, Yarden, was released in a hostage deal earlier this month.

The forensic evaluation refutes claims by Hamas that the Bibas children were killed in an IDF strike.

“This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” says the IDF. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home, along with all of our hostages.”

“We share the deep sorrow of the Bibas family at this difficult time and will continue to make every effort to return Shiri and all the hostages home as soon as possible,” says the IDF.

Hamas official Ismail al-Thawabteh claimed that the remains of Shiri’s body “was turned into pieces after being mixed with other bodies under the rubble.”

He said the remains placed in a coffin labeled with Shiri’s face were that of an unidentified Gazan woman. Hamas demanded the return of the woman’s remains. These were the first bodies of Israelis handed over by Hamas since Oct. 7.

Before being handed over to Israel, the coffins were displayed to crowds of Gazans in Khan Younis and placed in front of a poster bearing the image of Netanyahu as a vampire with the four deceased superimposed. The poster blamed Netanyahu and Israel for their deaths and denounced Israel with spent Israeli munitions displayed on the stage near the coffins.

The coffins were provided to Israel locked, without keys. Upon opening the coffins, investigators discovered Hamas propaganda, which Israel considered “a desecration of the sanctity of the dead.” Israel filed a complaint with Egypt, Qatar, and the United States who helped negotiate the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Argentine President Javier Milei declared a national day of mourning in Argentina following the return of the bodies, as the Bibas children held Argentine citizenship.

A fourth body released by Hamas was identified as Oded Lifshitz, who was kidnapped during the massacre at Nir Oz, which he had helped found in 1955. 83, when he was murdered, Oded was married to Yocheved, who was released a few weeks after being kidnapped for what Hamas called “humanitarian reasons.”. He was the father of four and had grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Oded, an Arabic speaker and his wife were peace activists who worked for the Israeli organization “On the Way to Recovery,” which helps aid Palestinian citizens in need of medical care in getting transportation to Israeli hospitals across the border. A journalist for the now defunct, left-leaning newspaper Al-Hamishmar, Oded defended Palestinian rights and advocated for peace.

Interviewed on Israel’s Kan public broadcaster on Wednesday, she said her husband had “fought for the Palestinians his whole life — they betrayed him and took him to hell.”

Oded was initially held reportedly in a civilian apartment in Khan Yunis for about twenty days before his health deteriorated and his condition and whereabouts became unknown. A released female hostage from Nir Oz kibbutz stated that she saw him alive and well during the time they were held together.

Abu Kabir Forensic Institute chief said that he was killed in captivity more than a year ago.

Sixty-six hostages taken on 7 October are still being held in Gaza. Three other hostages, taken more than a decade ago, are also being held. About half of all the hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.