Enraged Israelis Warn Government: End Hamas, Or Be Replaced

In a reflection of mounting public fury, Channel 14 presenter Tal Meir delivered a stark warning to the Israeli government Thursday morning: eliminate Hamas, or be replaced by those who will. Her forceful message came in the wake of the recovery of several hostages’ bodies, including members of the Bibas family.

“This morning we tell you, honorable government members; stand by your promise – destroy Hamas,” Meir declared during her morning broadcast. “And if you don’t do this, others will complete the task and you will be recorded in the pages of history – in eternal disgrace.”

The ultimatum followed her emotional address about the discovered victims. “On this painful day, an entire nation weeps for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, and for Oded Lifshitz,” Meir said, referencing the haunting images from October 7th. She particularly noted “Shiri’s terrified look as she helplessly tried to protect her babies,” an image that has seared itself into the nation’s consciousness.

Speaking to the depths of national outrage, Meir emphasized the visceral public reaction: “There isn’t a mother who saw this nightmare and didn’t rush to hug her children in horror. There isn’t a father who didn’t feel terror in the face of such absolute evil.”

Her message grew more pointed as she addressed the urgency for action. “The barbarians living beside us must be destroyed. Otherwise, these psychotics will try to do this again,” she warned, calling for immediate and decisive measures against Hamas.

Turning her attention to Hamas directly, Meir invoked historical parallels to emphasize Israeli resilience: “You there in Hamas didn’t understand which nation you chose to mess with. We are the Jewish people, the eternal nation. We survived severe persecutions throughout history, blood libels, pogroms, riots, and the Holocaust. We rose from the ashes but we won.”

She concluded with a final warning that echoed beyond Hamas to the Israeli leadership: “Erase Hamas’s memory from the face of the earth so that children born in 2025 won’t experience what the Bibas family children in the Gaza envelope and the Fogel family children in Samaria experienced.”

The broadcast comes at a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict, as the recovery of the Bibas family members’ bodies has intensified calls throughout Israel for more decisive military action in Gaza.