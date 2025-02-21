REPORT: Nova festival attacked due to Hamas navigation error

Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan, reported on Monday that the Israeli military probe revealed that the Hamas massacre at the SuperNova Music Festival near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7 was the result of an error in navigation by the terrorists. The investigation concluded that the original target of the 120 Hamas terrorists was the city of Netivot, five kilometers away. With a population of 46,000, Netivot would have been the largest city targeted by Hamas. They crossed into Israel in a convoy of 14 pickup trucks and two motorcycles, armed with two heavy machine guns, three medium machine guns, anti-tank launchers (RPGs), SA-7 anti-aircraft launchers, sniper rifles and armor-piercing rounds, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, and other light arms.

The terrorists recorded everything using four head-mounted cameras, still cameras, dash cams, and mobile phones.

364 Israelis, including 17 police, were murdered at the festival, and 40 were taken hostage, making it the deadliest single attack on that day.

At 6:30 a.m., around sunrise, rockets were seen. Around 7:00 a.m., a siren warned of an incoming rocket attack, prompting festival goers to flee. Subsequently, approximately 100 Palestinian terrorists, dressed in military attire and using motorcycles, trucks, and powered paragliders, surrounded the festival grounds and indiscriminately fired on individuals attempting to escape. Attendees seeking refuge in nearby locations, such as bomb shelters, bushes, and orchards, were killed while in hiding. Those who reached the road and parking were trapped in a traffic jam as militants fired at vehicles. The Palestinian terrorists executed some wounded individuals at point-blank range as they crouched on the ground.

After the massacre at Re’im, the terrorists moved north to attack Kibbutz Be’eri. A total of 101 Israeli civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 32 hostages were taken from the kibbutz. At least 100 Gazan militants were also killed and 18 were captured

While Netivot was the only Jewish settlement not attacked, the cities of Ofakim, with a population of 35,000, and Sderot, with a population of 33,000, were attacked by Hamas terrorists. Fifty civilians and 20 police officers were murdered on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists.

In Sderot, the day began with a rocket attack. Hamas terrorists attacked a minibus of senior citizens after a flat tire delayed them. All 15 passengers were killed. In another incident, the Swissa family and an Israeli Arab, Amer Abu Sabila, were killed by Palestinians while trying to escape. Hamas terrorists took over the garrison at the local police station and occupied it, killing approximately 30 people.

In Ofakim, 27 residents and six policemen were murdered by 22 Palestinians armed with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), and grenades.

Many media, including Wikipedia, refuse to label the attack as terrorism and refer to Hamas as “militants.”