Israel Mourns Return of Hostages from Gaza as Military Intensifies Operations and IDF Chief Enhances U.S. Ties

The Bodies of Hostages Returned

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed profound sorrow on Thursday upon the return of the bodies of four Israelis previously held captive by Hamas in Gaza. “Our hearts are shattered—there are simply no words to capture this agony and pain,” Herzog shared on social media platform X. He conveyed deep apologies on behalf of the nation, regretting the state’s inability to protect the victims on the day of their abduction and to ensure their safe return. Herzog solemnly wished for the memories of the deceased to be honored respectfully.

Agony. Pain. There are no words.



Our hearts — the hearts of an entire nation — lie in tatters.



On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.



The victims, believed to be three from the Bibas family including mother Shiri, her infant son Kfir, and his brother Ariel, along with octogenarian Oded Lifshitz, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also made strong statements on the same platform, with Ben-Gvir condemning the actions of Hamas and Smotrich emphasizing the need to continue the struggle against such brutal adversaries, pledging solidarity with the bereaved families and the community of Nir Oz.

Israeli Military Counterterrorism Operations in Northern Samaria

On Wednesday, Israeli security forces neutralized three armed individuals south of Jenin in northern Samaria, as confirmed by the military. This operation was a coordinated effort involving the Israel Defense Forces, the Border Police’s Yamam unit, and guided by intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). The operation also led to the capture of two other suspects and the uncovering of significant weaponry, including a hidden M-16 rifle and a handgun.

Israeli security forces during a military operation, in the West Bank city of Jenin. February 19, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Chief of IDF Central Command, later provided updates on the ongoing counterterrorism initiatives in the region, emphasizing the military’s commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens.

Meetings Between IDF Chief of Staff and US Military Officials

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, engaged in several high-profile meetings in the United States, including with Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. These discussions focused on Middle Eastern security challenges, particularly concerning Lebanon and Iran.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a State Memorial Ceremony for the civilians who were murdered during the October 7th Massacre, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

During his visit, Halevi was honored with the Legion of Merit, acknowledging the robust military cooperation between Israel and the United States during his tenure. Halevi expressed gratitude for the strategic support provided by the U.S. Halevi also interacted with the Jewish community in Washington, D.C., briefing them on the ongoing conflict with Hamas, and discussing leadership challenges and insights at the National Defense University. His return to Israel was expedited due to progress in ceasefire talks with Hamas.