Historic Sovereignty Bill for Judea and Samaria Introduced in Knesset

In a bold legislative move that could reshape Israel’s future, Knesset Member Ohad Tal (Religious Zionist Party) has introduced a groundbreaking bill to apply Israeli sovereignty throughout Judea and Samaria. The initiative represents a significant shift in approach to the region’s status and comes at a crucial moment in Israeli history.

Speaking exclusively to Israel365 News about the bill, MK Tal emphasized that the time has come for Israel to “go back to the truth” about its connection to these biblical heartlands. “We are here not because we need Judea and Samaria for security reasons,” Tal explained. “We are here because Judea and Samaria is the Biblical heartland of the Jewish people. We are here in this land only because of these places.”

The legislation, which has garnered support from Religious Zionist Party members but has yet to be signed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich due to his ministerial position, seeks to establish full Israeli sovereignty over the regions commonly known to much of the world as the West Bank. The move represents a departure from decades of interim arrangements that have governed the area.

Tal’s initiative comes at a particularly significant moment, as he points out that recent events have prompted a fundamental reassessment of long-held assumptions about peace in the region. “For too many years we’ve tried to fool ourselves,” Tal stated, “allowing ourselves to become addicted to false peace and quiet, to think that if you pay the bully, he will leave you alone.”

The Knesset member referenced multiple historical attempts at territorial compromise, including the 2005 disengagement from Gaza and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s 2008 peace proposal that would have given the Palestinians 96% of Judea and Samaria and shared sovereignty over East Jerusalem. “It has been proven time and time again that it doesn’t bring peace, not stability, not prosperity, only misery, agony, death and bloodshed to everybody, to Jews and Arabs alike,” Tal asserted.

In a particularly pointed observation, Tal highlighted that between 1948 and 1967, when Jordan controlled the area, no Palestinian state was established. “If what they want so much is a Palestinian state, why didn’t they establish a Palestinian state during those 19 years?” he questioned. “The whole lie of Palestinian nationality and a Palestinian state was only meant for one purpose, and that is to destroy the Jewish state.”

The legislation comes amid increasing pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to take decisive action regarding the future of Judea and Samaria. While such significant diplomatic and security measures are typically not advanced through Knesset legislation, there is precedent for such action, as demonstrated by the recent law reversing the disengagement in northern Samaria.

View of Karmei Tzur, in the Judea and Samaria, January 13, 2021. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90

In a post on his Instagram account, Tal emphasized the urgency of the situation: “Israel cannot remain in an interim state. If we don’t decide what happens in Judea and Samaria, others will decide for us – and we know how that ends.” He added that “Sovereignty means security. Sovereignty means historical justice. Sovereignty is our future here.

The bill represents a significant challenge to the status quo and signals a growing movement within Israeli politics to assert permanent Jewish sovereignty over the biblical heartland. As Tal notes, the initiative is about more than just security considerations – it’s about acknowledging and respecting Jewish heritage and historical connection to the land.

Citing President Trump’s understanding of the region’s challenges, Tal expressed optimism about the potential for new approaches to achieving regional stability. He emphasized that solutions must be grounded in truth rather than continuing patterns that have repeatedly failed to achieve peace.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and commander of the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police, Maj. Gen. Uzi Levy at the scene of a terror shooting attack on road numer 1 near Maaleh Adumim, in Judea and Samaria, February 22, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

As the bill moves through the legislative process, it is expected to generate significant debate both within Israel and internationally. However, for its supporters, the legislation represents a necessary step toward securing Israel’s future and establishing clarity about the status of these historically significant territories.