Trump’s Gaza Plan Vindicates Assassinated Israeli Minister

More than two decades ago, Israel’s Minister of Tourism, Rehavam “Gandhi” Zeevi, was assassinated by Arab terrorists for daring to say what few had the courage to admit—Israel’s survival depended on removing hostile populations from its land. Branded an extremist and ridiculed by the left, Zeevi was demonized for advocating the transfer of Arabs from Israel and its territories. Now, in a stunning turn of history, President Trump is proving him right. His proposed Gaza transfer plan isn’t just a strategic necessity—it’s a long-overdue vindication of a murdered Israeli politician.

Trump’s plan, which calls for the resettlement of Gazan Arabs outside of Israel’s biblical homeland, is not some radical new idea. It’s common sense. Gaza has been a launchpad for terror since Israel’s disengagement in 2005, a breeding ground for jihadists who raise their children to worship death. The October 7 massacre was not an anomaly—it was the natural consequence of allowing an entrenched, hostile population to remain on Israel’s doorstep. Zeevi saw this dangerous reality long before anyone else.

Rehavam Zeevi, a decorated IDF general, Knesset member, and tourism minister, understood that the Israeli-Arab conflict was not about borders or settlements but about the fundamental refusal of Arabs to accept a Jewish state. His solution? Population transfer. Not genocide nor ethnic cleansing, but a humane and organized resettlement of those who have no desire to live peacefully under Jewish sovereignty. He pointed out the hypocrisy of a world that endorsed massive population transfers after World War II—millions of Germans from Eastern Europe, Hindus and Muslims between India and Pakistan—yet recoiled at the idea when it came to Israel. For speaking these truths, he was gunned down in a Jerusalem hotel in 2001 by terrorists from the PFLP, a group that still receives international funding and sympathy today.

For years, Zeevi’s name was dragged through the mud. The Israeli left painted him as a racist even as Arab terror continued unabated, clinging to the delusion that coexistence was possible. They ignored Zeevi’s warnings, dismissed transfer as unthinkable, and doubled down on failed peace processes. And where did it lead? To October 7—to Israeli women raped and burned alive, to children slaughtered in their beds, to a world waking up, finally, to the truth Zeevi tried to tell them.

President Trump, to his credit, is unburdened by what was and unshackled by the guilt-ridden fantasies that have paralyzed Israeli and Western leaders for decades. He sees the world as it is, not as the left wishes it to be. He understands that Israel cannot remain secure while housing and feeding an enemy population sworn to its destruction. His plan to relocate Gazans is not only necessary for Israel’s survival—it’s a moral imperative. It’s what should have been done in 1948, in 1967, and certainly in 2005. It’s what Zeevi died advocating for.

The leftists will, of course, howl in protest. They will call it ethnic cleansing, just as they smeared Zeevi in his time. But let’s be clear: ethnic cleansing is what Hamas vows in their charter, it’s what they did to the Jews of Gaza in 2005. It’s what they attempted on October 7th. The real crime is allowing millions of people who cheered the massacre to remain in Israel’s backyard, waiting for the next opportunity to strike.

While the American Jewish establishment kowtows to leftist ideology and loudly condemns Trump’s plan, Israel365 Action is standing firm in the fight for Israel’s future. Unlike the weak, apologetic voices such as the Reform Zionists of America that currently dominates the World Zionist Congress, Israel365 Action unapologetically supports President Trump’s vision and Ze’evi’s legacy. We recognize that transfer is not a dirty word—it is the only path to lasting security.

If you are tired of watching so-called Jewish leaders sell out Israel's security, it's time to take action.