ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Bibas Family Awaits Return of Loved Ones, Congress Reflects on 500 Days Since Hamas Attack, as Iran Renews Missile Threats Against Israel

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

February 19, 2025

2 min read

Pictures of the Bibas family hang on a wall outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, February 19, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Bibas Family’s Ongoing Ordeal

The Bibas family remains in a state of distress following a statement by Hamas indicating that the remains of Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir, would be returned to Israel. This announcement was part of a broader discussion on the repatriation of hostage remains by the terrorist organization.

The family communicated their turmoil and the lack of definitive confirmation about the return of their loved ones, urging for privacy and respect during this challenging time. This sentiment was echoed by the Israel Defense Forces, which urged the public to trust only official statements to avoid spreading misinformation that could cause further distress to the families affected.

The announcement also detailed that Hamas would increase the number of hostages returned alive, alongside the return of the remains of several deceased hostages, including those of the Bibas family.

Congressional Recognition of 500 Days Since Hamas Assault

On the 500th day following the Hamas-initiated attack on southern Israel, U.S. Congress members held a session to honor the victims and express continued support for Israel. The attack, which resulted in significant loss of life and numerous kidnappings, was described as one of the most tragic events for the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Representatives Elise Stefanik and Ritchie Torres, reiterated their commitment to securing the release of all hostages and ensuring such an attack never recurs. They praised the efforts of the U.S. and Israeli governments in managing the hostage situation and emphasized the ongoing pressure on terrorist groups.

Iran’s Renewed Missile Threats

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), through its high-ranking officials, reiterated threats to launch further missile attacks against Israel, dubbed “True Promise III.” These statements follow previous assaults that saw hundreds of missiles and drones launched towards Israel, which were largely neutralized by Israeli defenses.

Iranian officials justified these threats as responses to perceived Israeli aggressions, asserting that future actions would be timed and executed as deemed appropriate by Tehran. The statements also highlighted Iran’s self-reliance in military capabilities, with claims of possessing unparalleled air defense systems.

These rewrites ensure the key information from the original articles is maintained without copying the text directly, providing a clear, concise summary while adhering to ethical guidelines against plagiarism.

