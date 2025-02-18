Finding Your (Hebrew) Name

I stood in front of the mirror at age twelve, practicing the unfamiliar sounds of my newly chosen Hebrew name, Sarah Rachel Nehama. The words felt foreign on my tongue, yet somehow deeply familiar in my soul. Unlike many Jewish children who receive their Hebrew names at birth, my journey to claiming these sacred syllables came later, as my family embraced a more observant life leading up to my Bat Mitzvah.

What’s in a name? In Jewish tradition, everything. A name isn’t just a label – it’s a vessel carrying generations of meaning, prayer, and purpose. When my parents named me Sara at birth, they chose it to honor my great-grandmother. Little did they realize then, how perfectly this name would bridge my secular and religious worlds when we became more observant years later.

“And God said to Abraham, ‘As for Sarai your wife, you shall not call her name Sarai, but Sarah shall be her name. I will bless her, and moreover, I will give you a son by her.'” (Genesis 17:15-16)

The biblical Sarah, our first matriarch, underwent her own name transformation as part of God’s covenant. Her name change from Sarai to Sarah marked a profound spiritual elevation – from being a princess over her own household (Sarai) to becoming a princess over all nations (Sarah). As I prepared for my Bat Mitzvah, this resonated deeply. Like the biblical Sarah, I too was stepping into a new identity.

But I wanted more than just Sarah. Something pulled me toward adding a second name, and I found myself drawn to my grandmother’s Hebrew name: Rachel Nehama. Rachel, meaning “ewe” in Hebrew, recalls our matriarch Rachel, whose strength and compassion continue to inspire. Nehama means “comfort” – a reminder of God’s eternal promise of consolation to the Jewish people.

This process of discovering and claiming my Hebrew name opened my eyes to a profound truth: our Hebrew names connect us not just to our immediate family, but to an unbroken chain of Jewish history and destiny. Each Hebrew letter carries cosmic significance. Each name tells a story.

Today, as I watch my own children grow into their personalities and into their namesake, I’m struck by how these ancient syllables shape their developing identities. The meaning and weight of Hebrew names take on special poignancy in Israel. Here, biblical names walk the streets – “Rebecca the matriarch” getting coffee, “Moses street” catching the bus, “King David” the street where our laundromat is. The ancient and modern dance together in daily life, just as they did in my own journey from Sara to Sarah Nehama Rachel.

