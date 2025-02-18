Israel Bolsters Defense Post-War, Trump Shares Freed Hostage’s Gratitude, and Palestinian Funds for Victims Seized

Israel Maintains Defensive Posture in Lebanon Following Hezbollah Withdrawal

On February 18, 2025, following the completion of a military withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would continue to strongly counter Hezbollah in the region. Katz’s statements came as the IDF reportedly finished pulling back from the area, leaving forces stationed at five strategic posts along the border to ensure regional security.

Katz reaffirmed Israel’s stance on preventing a recurrence of past hostilities, specifically referencing the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. He mentioned that the five military outposts would remain active to protect northern Israeli communities against any potential threats from Hezbollah. These outposts are strategically positioned near Israeli border towns and are essential for monitoring any militant activities.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s leader warned of consequences if Israel failed to completely withdraw by the set deadline. The ceasefire agreement, extended to February 18, initially aimed for a full IDF withdrawal, allowing Lebanese forces and the U.N. to maintain security in the area. Despite some skepticism about the Lebanese Armed Forces’ ability to control Hezbollah, they moved quickly to deploy in southern Lebanon, addressing security needs and clearing war remnants.

Trump Shares Freed Hostage Agam Berger’s Thankful Message on Social Media

On February 18, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump shared a video on social media featuring Agam Berger, an Israeli formerly held hostage by Hamas, expressing gratitude for his efforts in securing her release. Berger, 20, was captured at the Nahal Oz military base during a terrorist attack on October 7, 2023. After 482 days of captivity in Gaza, she was freed as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

In the video, Berger expressed her heartfelt thanks to President Trump, emphasizing the ongoing need to rescue other hostages still in captivity. “Your efforts have brought us home, yet many still rely on your actions for their freedom,” she stated. Berger described the time-stopping harshness of her days in captivity and pleaded for the continuation of efforts to retrieve all hostages, both alive and deceased.

This announcement came exactly 500 days after Hamas terrorists took 251 hostages to Gaza. According to Israeli authorities, 73 hostages remain in captivity. The recent release included American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Alexander Troufanov with Russian-Israeli dual citizenship, and Argentinean-Israeli Iair Horn. Despite the progress, Trump emphasized the need for the immediate release of all hostages, reflecting his ongoing commitment to this cause.

Israeli Finance Minister Seizes Palestinian Authority Funds for Terror Victims

On February 17, 2025, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the confiscation of approximately 320 million shekels (around $90 million) from the Palestinian Authority (P.A.), redirecting these funds to victims of terrorism and their families. Smotrich described this action as a vital component of Israel’s broader strategy to combat terrorism and prevent the P.A. from financially supporting it.

This seizure aligns with Israel’s ongoing measures to counteract the P.A.’s financial support for terrorism, which includes monthly payments to convicted terrorists and their families. Despite recent claims from Ramallah about restructuring their payment system to appear less direct, Israel’s monitoring has confirmed the continuation of these payments.

This action follows legal moves by victims of the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, who have sought substantial compensation from the P.A. for its alleged support of terrorism. The legal pursuits aim to hold the P.A. accountable and deter future financial support for militant activities.