ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Netanyahu’s Strategic Alliances and Regional Security Measures Amid UNRWA Controversy and Hezbollah Tensions

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

February 17, 2025

2 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio give a press statement after their meeting at the Prime Minister Office in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2025. Photo by Alex Kolomoisky/POOL

Netanyahu Envisions Enhanced Israeli Security Through Collaboration with Trump Administration

During the Israeli government’s weekly session on February 16, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu elaborated on the strategic advantages that have emerged from nurturing strong ties with the Trump administration over the years. Following the recent visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Israel, Netanyahu highlighted his efforts to align with U.S. leaders beyond partisan lines, focusing instead on a Zionist agenda to fortify Israel’s geopolitical stance.

Netanyahu praised the solid alignment between his government and Trump’s officials, asserting that this synergy could pave the way for unprecedented security measures to protect Israeli citizens. Without divulging specific details, he hinted at a coordinated plan between the two nations that could involve significant defensive strategies should critical situations, such as the unresolved hostage crises, escalate.

Despite Israeli legislation enacted last month that outlawed its operations, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reportedly remains active in eastern Jerusalem. This continuation of services by UNRWA comes after Israel’s aggressive legal actions aimed at halting the agency’s influence within its borders, citing security concerns linked to past activities of some UNRWA staff members.

The entrance to a UNRWA boys school in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz, November 7, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Recent reports from Israeli broadcasters have highlighted the ongoing presence of UNRWA’s educational and health facilities in the area, which persist despite the comprehensive bans. The Israeli government’s firm stance reflects a broader strategy to manage or eliminate influences perceived as contrary to national security, particularly in light of historical conflicts and international pressures, including past tensions with the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Israeli Air Strikes Target Hezbollah’s Strategic Assets in Lebanon Amid Ongoing Security Tensions

The Israeli Air Force conducted targeted strikes on several Hezbollah locations in Lebanon on the evening of February 16, focusing on sites known to house rocket launchers and other military assets. These operations were part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to enforce the terms of existing agreements and ensure national security by neutralizing threats posed by Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

Israeli soldiers patrol near the border fence with Israel, in southern Lebanon, February 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The strikes followed a series of provocations, including Hezbollah’s recent violations of the ceasefire terms, such as unauthorized UAV flights over Israeli territory. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have emphasized their commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region, particularly in light of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s recent rejection of Israel’s strategic military presence in Southern Lebanon as the ceasefire nears expiration.

