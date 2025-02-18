The Trauma After Terror: EMUNAH Israel’s Response to October 7

Sixteen months after October 7th, Israel continues to grapple with deep psychological wounds that touch every corner of society. EMUNAH Israel stands at the forefront of the healing response, drawing on nine decades of experience since its founding – with President Herzog’s grandmother among its visionary founders – as one of the country’s oldest and most established social service humanitarian aid organizations. Now serving 10,000 children and families daily across 160 projects throughout Israel, the organization faces perhaps its greatest challenge. Children struggle with severe anxiety, families cope with the loss of loved ones, and entire communities work to rebuild their shattered sense of security. In response, EMUNAH Israel has mobilized its network of over 13 crisis counseling centers and more than 100 specialized trauma counselors to address what experts are calling Israel’s most significant mental health crisis in its history.

The scale of the current crisis has led EMUNAH Israel to strengthen its international partnerships. Ruth Guggenheim, Director of Interfaith Relations for EMUNAH Israel, will represent the organization at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Dallas from February 24-27, the largest annual gathering of Christian media. EMUNAH Israel will also participate as a sponsor in Israel365’s 3rd Annual Shabbat, taking place February 28-March 1, which brings together influential Jews and Christians in Dallas.

“Every citizen feels their personal safety and confidence has been threatened,” explains Ruthie Meri, former Director of EMUNAH Israel’s counseling centers. “Many are expressing feelings of being shattered and broken.” This national trauma has led to an unprecedented demand for mental health services, with EMUNAH Israel’s counseling centers expanding their capacity to meet these growing needs.

The organization’s response includes significantly expanded therapy and counseling services for Israeli children and families suffering from severe anxiety, major depression, and bereavement. Many clients are dealing with compound trauma from losing loved ones while facing displacement and unemployment. To ensure accessibility, EMUNAH Israel provides subsidized care, recognizing that financial barriers should not prevent anyone from receiving necessary mental health support during this critical time.

EMUNAH Israel’s therapists maintain flexibility in service delivery across the country. When in-person sessions aren’t possible, counselors connect with clients through phone and video sessions. The organization operates a 24-hour hotline (*2357) for immediate support, staffed by professional therapists trained in crisis intervention.

The impact of October 7th has particularly affected children, who face unique challenges in processing trauma. EMUNAH Israel’s specialized child therapists work closely with parents and educators to address these needs. The organization has developed specific protocols for helping children cope with anxiety, fear, and disrupted routines, recognizing that early intervention is crucial for preventing long-term psychological effects.

Beyond mental health services, EMUNAH Israel continues its broader mission of social support. The organization provides shelter, support, and legal aid to women and children experiencing domestic violence – an issue that has increased by nearly 30% in recent years. Their geriatric experts and healthy relationship counselors work to protect elderly residents and displaced families in temporary accommodations, addressing the complex needs that arise in crisis situations.

“It is important to understand that not every traumatic situation needs to result in PTSD,” notes Meri. “Correct therapy will help avoid PTSD. A human being can live with trauma – it is how we learn and are taught to cope with it that makes the difference.” This understanding guides EMUNAH Israel’s approach to treatment, focusing on building resilience and providing tools for long-term recovery.

EMUNAH Israel’s comprehensive response includes innovative programs that combine therapeutic support with practical assistance. Their high schools serve as temporary housing for displaced families, while children in their residential homes participate in community support programs. These initiatives reflect EMUNAH Israel’s understanding that recovery requires both psychological support and tangible aid.

The organization has also implemented specialized training programs for their mental health professionals to address the unique challenges presented by the current crisis. These programs ensure that therapists are equipped with the latest trauma-informed care techniques and can effectively support clients dealing with complex post-traumatic stress.

Through their expanded services and commitment to accessible care, EMUNAH Israel continues to address the immediate and long-term mental health needs of Israeli society as it recovers from the events of October 7th. Their work represents a critical component of Israel’s national recovery effort, providing essential support to individuals and families as they navigate the challenging path toward healing.