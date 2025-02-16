Vital arms withheld by Biden delivered by Trump

A shipment of 1,600 MK-84 2,000-pound bombs arrived in Israel after President Trump reversed an embargo placed on the vital weapons by the Biden administration nine months ago.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday.

The vessel, carrying MK-84 munitions, docked at the port of Ashdod, where the cargo was unloaded. The munitions were then loaded onto dozens of trucks from the Amon Transport Unit and the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Division before being transported to air force bases.

Another shipment of 132 D-9 heavy armored bulldozers was also released and is on its way to Israel. Over 76,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel via 678 airlifts and 129 sea shipments, representing the largest air and sea bridge in Israel’s history.

In May, the Biden administration instituted a partial arms embargo against Israel and threatened a total embargo after the IDF ran operations against Hamas in Rafah.

President Trump repealed the embargo immediately upon entering office.

The weapons arrived as the IDF prepared to renew its efforts in Gaza after Hamas threatened not to release hostages it had pledged to return home as part of an ongoing ceasefire deal.