Religious Zionist Rabbis bless Trump as “God’s Messenger”

A group of senior Religious Zionist rabbis affiliated with the Torat Ha’aretz HaTova [The Torah of the good land] organization sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, emphasizing his central role as “God’s messenger in the global struggle for moral values ​​and justice.” The rabbis wrote that Trump was chosen by God for his significant role and expressed appreciation for his work for the United States, Israel, and the entire world.

Rabbis Dov Lior, Yaakov Ariel, Eliezer Igra, Shmuel Eliyahu, Yaakov Shapira, and more are among the signatories.

Rabbi of Torat Ha’aretz HaTova (Screenshot)

Following Trump’s statement that if the hostages are not released by Saturday afternoon, there will be “hell to pay,” the rabbis addressed the historical importance of the struggle against extremist terrorism.

“The war of Judaism against extremist Islam, which we are in the midst of, is essentially the free world’s war against brutal violence, which is driven by hatred for the world and the good values ​​that all peoples have received from the Bible,” they wrote. The rabbis emphasized that this is a struggle for the existence of moral values ​​and justice in our world.

The rabbis emphasized the connection between the vision of the prophets of Israel and Trump’s actions.

“Moses and the prophets of Israel prophesied about the establishment of the State of Israel, the return of the people of Israel from all corners of the earth, the building of Jerusalem, and the settlement of the ancestral lands in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip,” they wrote. They noted that the settlement of the Land of Israel brings blessing and peace to the entire world and symbolizes the return to the values ​​given at Mount Sinai.

In their letter, the rabbis praised Trump for his actions, which reflect a divine path:

“We see these prophecies coming true more and more and see in your actions and words the right path that brings good to the world,” they wrote.

In conclusion, the rabbis expressed hope that Trump will continue to succeed in his mission. They added a blessing:

“Here in Jerusalem and throughout Israel, we pray that God will protect you and all those around you, that may God bestow His blessings upon your actions. May God always imbue you with the wisdom to make good decisions and implement them. May the entire world see the good that you are bringing to humanity, and may people everywhere bless you and learn from you how to walk in the path of God in their own countries too.”