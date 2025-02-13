Hamas Protests U.S. Gaza Plan, Israel Eyes Iran Strikes, and Gaza Food Distribution Falters

Global Protests Urged by Hamas in Opposition to U.S. Gaza Relocation Plan

Pro-Palestinian supporters set up a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York as seen on April 22, 2024 (source: Shutterstock)

Hamas has issued a call for global “solidarity marches” this weekend to voice opposition against President Donald Trump’s proposal for relocating Gazans. This call to action aims to unite supporters worldwide to protest against the forced displacement of Palestinians. During a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4, President Trump detailed his controversial plan to “take over” Gaza, which initially allowed for the return of Palestinians, a stance he later reversed. According to reports, potential relocation sites include areas in Morocco and regions in Somalia like Somaliland and Puntland. Amidst these developments, tensions have escalated as the ceasefire agreement from January 19 between Hamas and Israel shows signs of collapse, with threats of resumed conflict pending the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

———————————————————————————-

Israel Reportedly Plans Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, U.S. Intelligence Warns

Recent intelligence from the United States suggests that Israel is preparing to target Iranian nuclear sites in the upcoming months, particularly focusing on the Fordow and Natanz facilities. This strategic move is anticipated to temporarily disrupt Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and heighten regional tensions. Contrary to the U.S. assessment, some Israeli officials believe the impact on Iran’s nuclear capabilities could be more substantial. President Trump has expressed a preference for resolving tensions with Iran through diplomatic means, emphasizing negotiations over military action. He reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, favoring a peaceful agreement to ensure regional stability and growth.

————————————————————————————-

Study Highlights Distribution Challenges of Food Aid in Gaza

Palestinians shop at the market around the destruction caused in recent war from an Israeli military operationin in Jabalia, in the central Gaza Strip, February 5, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

A study published in the Israel Journal of Health Policy Research outlines the challenges in distributing food aid in Gaza from January to July 2024. Despite the adequate supply of food that entered Gaza, reaching an average of 3,004 kcal per person per day, distribution issues have prevented consistent delivery to those in need. Factors such as logistical problems, intervention by Hamas, and poor coordination among humanitarian organizations have been significant barriers. The study emphasizes the need for improved cooperation among international partners and health professionals to enhance the efficiency of food aid distribution in the region.