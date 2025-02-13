Subscribe
Study The Bible
Money and Faith: A Therapist’s Perspective on Biblical Wealth

February 13, 2025

“Money itself is never the problem,” said therapist Nino Fincher. “It’s a symptom of deeper spiritual and psychological patterns.” In a recent episode of Biblical Money, Fincher spoke with host Rabbi Rami Goldberg about transforming people’s relationship with wealth by addressing their mental blocks, generational patterns, and religious misconceptions.

Fincher, who combined cognitive behavioral therapy with hypnosis and neurolinguistics in her Rapid Transformational Therapy approach, challenged common religious attitudes that painted wealth as inherently corrupting. She pointed to biblical figures like Abraham and Solomon, who used their prosperity to positively influence communities. Most biblical patriarchs, she noted, were blessed with wealth as part of their divine covenant.

Through her practice, Fincher saw clients struggling with both excess and scarcity. She shared the story of a successful real estate professional whose foster care experience left him sabotaging deals due to deeply ingrained feelings of unworthiness. After a single therapeutic session focusing on these root causes, he experienced breakthrough changes in his motivation and daily habits.

“Your foundation needs to be something so stable that money or no money shouldn’t affect how your values are conducted,” Fincher explained. She emphasized four key elements for financial success: values, worldview, knowledge, and practical tools. This framework guided her work helping both wealthy and struggling clients align their financial lives with deeper principles.

The conversation extended to parenting, where both speakers emphasized teaching children to view money through a spiritual lens while developing critical thinking about financial messages in media. “Teaching children who their God is sets the foundation for how they perceive the world,” Fincher noted, advocating for helping children reason through concepts rather than simply restricting their exposure to worldly influences.

Rabbi Goldberg shared how Jewish traditions, like the respectful disposal of bread, instill mindful attitudes toward material blessings. He referenced author AJ Jacobs’s exploration of gratitude through tracing his morning coffee’s supply chain, illustrating how appreciation for material goods connects to spiritual awareness.

For those seeking guidance on faith and finance, Fincher recommended several books including works by CS Lewis and Dr. Caroline Leaf, a Christian neuroscientist. She can be reached through LinkedIn or her website, ninfit.com, where she offers individual sessions, workshops, and speaking engagements.

