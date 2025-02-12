Protester disrupts Super Bowl, displaying Palestinian flag

Super Bowl 59 on Sunday pitted the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but the halftime show featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar was hijacked, becoming a showcase for the “Palestinian” cause.

A protester waving a Palestinian flag attached to a Sudanese flag with the words “Gaza” and “Sudan” stood on a car used as a prop during Lamar’s performance and ran around the field before being tackled by security.

It should be noted that the two flags are very similar, with the Palestinian flag, a near-copy of Jordan’s flag, consisting of three equal horizontal stripes—black, white, and green from top to bottom—overlaid by a red triangle. The Sudanese flag consists of a horizontal red-white-black tricolor with a green triangle.

The man’s identity was reported to be Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, a resident of New Orleans and a devout Muslim, who was a member of Lamar’s 400-person field cast. Nantambu had concealed the flag on his person without the knowledge of the organizers before unfurling it during the performance.

On October 14, he posted on Instagram a call for the “liberation to land of much history and turmoil from the Dead Sea to the Red Sea, from the holy Jerusalem to Jericho.” “On the isolated outskirts, there’s a strip where it’s liberty or death, victory for Gaza,” he said.

Roc Nation, the entertainment company that produced the show, stated that the protest “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.” The performer was “banned for life” from all NFL stadiums and events. The New Orleans Police said they are “working to determine applicable charges in this incident.”