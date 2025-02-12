Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Protester disrupts Super Bowl, displaying Palestinian flag

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

February 12, 2025

< 1 minute

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - 26 Jan 2025: Football helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, opponents in Superbowl LIX, on a gridiron background. (Source: Shutterstock)

Super Bowl 59 on Sunday pitted the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but the halftime show featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar was hijacked, becoming a showcase for the “Palestinian” cause.

A protester waving a Palestinian flag attached to a Sudanese flag with the words “Gaza” and “Sudan” stood on a car used as a prop during Lamar’s performance and ran around the field before being tackled by security. 

It should be noted that the two flags are very similar, with the Palestinian flag, a near-copy of Jordan’s flag, consisting of three equal horizontal stripes—black, white, and green from top to bottom—overlaid by a red triangle. The Sudanese flag consists of a horizontal red-white-black tricolor with a green triangle. 

The man’s identity was reported to be Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, a resident of New Orleans and a devout Muslim, who was a member of Lamar’s 400-person field cast. Nantambu had concealed the flag on his person without the knowledge of the organizers before unfurling it during the performance. 

On October 14, he posted on Instagram a call for the “liberation to land of much history and turmoil from the Dead Sea to the Red Sea, from the holy Jerusalem to Jericho.” “On the isolated outskirts, there’s a strip where it’s liberty or death, victory for Gaza,” he said. 

Roc Nation, the entertainment company that produced the show, stated that the protest “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.” The performer was “banned for life” from all NFL stadiums and events. The New Orleans Police said they are “working to determine applicable charges in this incident.”

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

No Jewish Child Left Behind

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, We Must Remember the Righteous Too

Picture of Jonathan Feldstein

Jonathan Feldstein

Palestinians Plant Trees to Honor Hamas-Supporting Jimmy Carter

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .