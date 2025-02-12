Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Netanyahu’s Ceasefire Ultimatum , Smotrich Calls for Harsh Retaliation, Celebrities Slam Kanye in Viral AI Video

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

February 12, 2025

2 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Netanyahu Issues Conditional Continuation of Ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly conditioned the continuation of the ceasefire on the release of all Israeli hostages by Hamas before noon on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Echoing a similar ultimatum issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu warned of renewed military actions should the deadline not be met.

During a session in the Knesset, he detailed the discussions held by the security cabinet, applauding Trump’s strategic vision for Gaza which aims at long-term stability while emphasizing the immediate need for the hostages’ safe return. The Israeli military is reportedly ramping up its readiness around the Gaza perimeter in anticipation of possible hostilities if the ceasefire collapses.

Smotrich Demands Strong Actions Against Hamas Over Hostages

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for stringent retaliatory measures against Hamas if any hostages are harmed or their release is delayed. Addressing a conference, Smotrich proposed severing essential services to Gaza and escalating military responses as necessary deterrents, noting the support from President Trump for such measures, including the potential annexation of parts of Gaza as a direct consequence of hostage harm. He stressed the gravity of the situation and the continuous threat it poses to the security and daily life of communities near the Gaza border, advocating for a robust and immediate Israeli response to any provocations by Hamas.

AI-Generated Video Features Jewish Celebrities in Anti-Kanye Campaign

A recent AI-generated video featuring several Jewish celebrities has been making rounds on social media, criticizing rapper Kanye West for his controversial remarks and advertising. The video, created by Israeli AI expert Ori Bejerano, uses deep fake technology to depict celebrities such as Adam Sandler and Scarlett Johansson wearing T-shirts that symbolically protest against West’s recent actions, which have been widely condemned as antisemitic. The initiative aims to amplify the call for social media platforms to curb the dissemination of hate speech and highlights the broader societal pushback against such divisive behavior.

